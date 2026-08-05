Spider-Man: Brand New Day China Box Office: Tom Holland’s MCU Film Races Past Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire & Fast X, Enters The Top 7 Post-COVID Hollywood Grossers( Photo Credit – Instagram/Netflix/Prime Video )

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is on track to become one of the biggest Hollywood releases at the box office in China post-COVID. It is swiftly climbing the post-COVID box-office grossers in China, and it has now surpassed Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Fast X. The film raked in solid numbers on Tuesday in China and beat these movies in just seven days. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Brand New Day inches closer to the $150 million mark at the Chinese box office

Brand New Day collected $9.3 million on Tuesday at the box office in China. It is the 2nd-biggest Tuesday post-COVID for Hollywood releases with over 139k screenings, with just a 13.9% drop from Monday. It sold 83.9% tickets over the counter, and just 16.1% were booked during the pre-sales. In seven days, the film hit $142 million at the box office in China. It is on track to hit the $150 million milestone in China.

Emerges as the 7th highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has surpassed the lifetime totals of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Fast X to become the 7th-highest-grossing Hollywood movie in China post-COVID. For the unversed, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire collected $134.3 million and Fast X collected $135.2 million in China during their lifetimes. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has achieved this in just seven days.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood films in post-COVID China.

Zootopia 2 — $657.8 million Avatar: The Way of Water — $246 million F9: The Fast Saga — $215.3 million Godzilla vs. Kong — $188.7 million Avatar: Fire and Ash — $178 million Jurassic World Dominion — $157.9 million Spider-Man: Brand New Day — $142 million Fast X — $135.2 million Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire — $134.3 million Meg 2: The Trench — $115.7 million

According to the trade analyst’s report, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has grossed $1.4 million in pre-sales for the second Wednesday and is playing in over 139k screenings. Meanwhile, Spider-Man 4 crossed the $1.05 billion mark at the worldwide box office in less than ten days. Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released on July 31.

Box office summary

Domestic – $407.1 million

International – $645.8 million

Worldwide – $1.05 billion

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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