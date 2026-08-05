Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office Day 6: Scores A Triple Century In Record Time( Photo Credit – YouTube/Facebook)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to weave its magic at the Indian box office. Yes, the Monday drop was more than expected, but on Tuesday, it maintained a steady pace and raked in strong numbers yet again. In the meantime, it has entered the 300 crore club with ease, also emerging as the fastest Hollywood film to achieve the feat. It surpassed the previous record holder, Avengers: Endgame. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 6!

How much did Spider-Man: Brand New Day earn at the Indian box office in 6 days?

The superhero magnum opus scored an estimated 21.3 crore on the first Tuesday, day 6. Compared to day 5’s 23.6 crore, it dropped by 9.74%, thus maintaining a steady hold. Overall, it has earned a whopping 302.5 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 356.94 crore gross. As we can see, the biggie has entered the 300 crore club (net) in India, becoming the third Hollywood film to do so.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 61 crore

Day 2 – 48.3 crore

Day 3 – 70.8 crore

Day 4 – 77.5 crore

Day 5 – 23.6 crore

Day 6 – 21.3 crore

Total – 302.5 crore

Becomes the fastest Hollywood film to score 300 crore in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has become the third Hollywood film to enter the 300 crore club at the Indian box office, after Avengers: Endgame and Avatar: The Way Of Water. Endgame was holding the record for the fastest entry to the club, which has now been dethroned by Brand New Day.

For those who don’t know, Avengers: Endgame earned 300 crore net in 10 days, while the juggernaut, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, achieved the feat in just 6 days.

All set to beat Avengers: Endgame

Currently, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the 3rd highest-grossing Hollywood film in India. To claim the 2nd spot, it must beat Avengers: Endgame (373.22 crore), which is 70.72 crore away. So, Brand New Day is all set to grab the 2nd spot during the second weekend.

Take a look at Hollywood’s top 10 grossers in India (net):

Avatar: The Way Of Water – 390.6 crore Avengers: Endgame – 373.22 crore Spider-Man: Brand New Day – 302.5 (6 days) Avengers: Infinity War – 227.43 crore Spider-Man: No Way Home – 212 crore Avatar: Fire And Ash – 190.5 crore The Jungle Book – 188 crore The Odyssey – 150.26 crore The Lion King – 150.09 crore Avatar – 141.25 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Odyssey North America Box Office: Christopher Nolan’s Epic Becomes Only The 2nd R-Rated Film Ever To Cross $400 Million

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News