Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office: Creates History As The Fastest Movie To $400M Domestically, Becomes Fastest Post-Pandemic $1B Grosser( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is making history with its outstanding box-office collections. It earns two major milestones at the box office domestically and worldwide. The Tom Holland starrer has surpassed The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Michael’s $1 billion+ collections in just six days. It might even surpass Avengers: Endgame’s box office total in its lifetime, who knows! Scroll below for the deets.

Spider-Man 4 received a strong 90% from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer. The critics’ consensus said, “Spinning a web of spectacular set pieces together with mature emotional stakes and Tom Holland’s soulful performance, Brand New Day is a promising reset that portends Spidey will remain sticky on the big screen for years to come.” The audience gave it 98%, and their acceptance is showing at the film’s box office.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day crosses $400 million domestically

According to Box Office Mojo, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has become the fastest film in history to cross the $400 million milestone at the North American box office. It collected a massive $47.1 million on its first Monday, shattering Black Panther‘s 8-year-long record as the biggest Monday in history. Tom Holland’s movie surpassed Black Panther’s $40.2 million to achieve this feat. It dropped just 47% from Sunday, and with that, the film hit $407.2 million cume in 4 days. It’s 1st Monday gross is even more than Avengers: Endgame’s $36.9 million.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day crosses the $1 billion milestone worldwide

The Destin Daniel Cretton-helmed movie enters the $1 billion club in just six days. The film added $64.1 million on its first Monday at the overseas box office, reaching a $645.8 million international cume in 66 markets. Adding that to its $407.1 million domestic gross, Spider-Man 4 crosses $1 billion and hits the $1.05 billion mark at the worldwide box office.

Brand New Day achieves a few milestones on Monday

It is the 2nd-fastest film of all time to reach the $1 billion milestone, doing so in 6 days. Avengers: Endgame achieved it in just 5 days. Spider-Man 4 is the fastest post-COVID film to reach the $1 billion mark. It surpassed Toy Story 5’s $1.07 billion worldwide total on Tuesday, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2026. The film is also surpassing Spider-Man: Far from Home’s $1.13 billion to become the 2nd-highest-grossing Spidey movie. It has probably surpassed Aquaman’s $1.15 billion and Captain America: Civil War‘s $1.16 billion as the 9th-highest-grossing comic book movie and the #33-highest-grossing film of all time in just seven days. It will cross $2 billion in its second weekend.

Tom Holland-led Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released widely on July 31.

Box office summary

Domestic – $407.1 million

International – $645.8 million

Worldwide – $1.05 billion

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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