Spider-Man Brand New Day India Box Office Day 6 Early Trends! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is on a record-breaking spree in India. Tom Holland, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, and Zendaya starrer has officially entered the 300 crore club across all languages. It is now aiming to surpass Avengers: Endgame and rewrite history at the box office. Scroll below for the day 6 early trends.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office Day 6 Early Estimates

According to early trends, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected 19-20 crore net, across all six languages (Hindi, English, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu) in India. It remained the leading choice among audiences, surpassing all local and international releases in foot traffic.

The total box office collection will wrap around 300.2 crore-301.2 crore net in India after six days. It has become the second film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to enter the 300 crore club in India. The superhero flick is also the 3rd Hollywood film ever to enter the coveted club after Avengers: Endgame and Avatar: The Way Of Water.

Take a look at the revised day-wise box office breakdown in India in all versions (net collection):

Day 1: 61 crore

Day 2: 48.3 crore

Day 3: 70.8 crore

Day 4: 77.5 crore

Day 5: 23.60 crore

Day 6: 19-20 crore (estimates)

Total: 300.2 crore-301.2 crore

Can it beat Avengers: Endgame?

The next big target for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is to beat Avengers: Endgame and emerge as the highest-grossing MCU film at the Indian box office. It needs 70 crore+ more in the kitty to achieve the milestone. Tom Holland starrer will comfortably achieve the milestone in this week.

Check out the highest-grossing MCU films of all time at the Indian box office (net collection):

Avengers: Endgame: 373.22 crore Spider-Man: Brand New Day: 300.2 crore-301.2 crore (estimates) Avengers: Infinity War: 227.43 crore Spider-Man: No Way Home: 212 crore Deadpool & Wolverine: 135 crore Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: 126.94 crore Thor: Love And Thunder: 101.45 crore Spider-Man: Far From Home: 85.7 crore Captain Marvel: 84.2 crore Avengers: Age Of Ultron: 76 crore

Check out the Spider-Man: Brand New Day daily box office collection breakdown here.

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