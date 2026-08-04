Alpha & Main Vaapas Aaunga Worldwide Box Office (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Bollywood beauty Sharvari featured in back-to-back two big films – Main Vaapas Aaunga and then Alpha. Expectations were huge from both the movies, but unfortunately, none of them could hit the 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Main Vaapas Aaunga Worldwide Box Office Collection

Imtiaz Ali’s directorial Main Vaapas Aaunga is nearing the end of its box office run. The romantic period drama co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Vedang Raina collected 98.76 crore gross in 53 days of its theatrical journey. It has amassed 65.07 crore net in India, which converts to 76.78 crore in gross total. The remaining 21.98 crore gross comes from the overseas markets.

How much did Alpha earned worldwide?

YRF’s first female spy action thriller Alpha turned out to be a big box office disappointment. Made on a massive budget of 100 crore, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer could not even recover its complete budget through the global run. In about a month, it concluded its journey earning 99.07 crore gross. Around 59.29 crore net, which is about 69.98 crore gross were accumulated from the domestic run. The remaining 29.09 crore gross came from the international circuits.

Sharvari misses the 100 crore club, again!

Sharvari had two big opportunities, but missed scoring centuries by less than 1.5 crore in case of both her releases, Alpha and Main Vaapas Aaunga. Hopefully, third time will be a charm for the 29-year-old star.

So far, she has only one film in the 100 crore club worldwide, which is Munjya.

Check out Sharvari’s highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office (gross collection):

Munjya: 131.62 crore Alpha: 99.07 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga: 98.76 crore Vedaa: 29.15 crore Bunty Aur Babli 2: 22.12 crore

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