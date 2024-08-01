John Abraham is arriving to rule the Independence Day box office with his action-filled Vedaa. The actor plays an army officer who has been expelled from his duty, but since a soldier is never off duty, he decides to be the one-man army this country needs. However, a powerless Dalit girl, Sharvari, needs him the most.

The trailer of the film, directed by Nikkhil Advani, doesn’t offer anything new or exciting enough to keep you on your toes. It plays on the generic blueprint of social drama, meets a social message, and meets an action thriller.

However, John Abraham does what he does the best in Vedaa – playing a patriot and arriving in the theaters on August 15. Going by his track record, his previous Independence Day releases Batla House and Satyameva Jayate have worked well at the box office.

In this version of a modern-day social war, John plays a Lord Krishna-inspired character who turns Saarthi, but not for Arjun this time, but for Karna. He makes sure to train his Karna – Sharvari, a Dalit girl who wants to fight for her rights in this unfair world. With shlokas from Geeta, John pumps adrenaline into her veins, but is it enough to win this three-way clash with Khel Khel Mein and Stree 2?

Vedaa officially describes itself as a story of bravery, of the power of one. It is the story of an uprising, of challenging a draconian system. It is the story of a young woman who fought back, steered, and championed by the one man she believed was her savior, who became her weapon. It is the story of a man who finds himself helping Vedaa find justice.

The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Kumud Mishra, Tamannaah, and Mouni Roy. Currently, looking at the trailer of the film, it does not seem strong enough to hold its fort against Stree 2 and Khel Khel Mein’s box office tsunami. Hopefully, John Abraham turns luck in his favor with this social drama.

