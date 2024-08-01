In the world of suspense thrillers and whodunnits, a freshly baked detective series is all set to stream on Jio Cinema from August 14. Titled Shekhar Home – a word play for Sherlock Holmes, the series stars Kay Kay Menon in the lead and Ranvir Shorey as his partner. The trailer for this drama series has dropped and is promising all things good.

While the desi version of Sherlock and Watson played by Kay Kay and Ranvir Shorey is hinting at an adventurous ride, directors Rohan Sippy and Srijit Mukherji seem to have build an intricate Sherlock meets Byomkesh world – a genre that has been missing ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s film arrived on the big screen.

Detective films in itself is a genre that has not been much explored in Hindi Cinema. Either it has been clubbed with a comic touch, or it is more of a suspense thriller with the protagonist trying to detect and solve. After a long time, a detective film is promising entertainment, and we have more reasons to be excited about Shekhar Home.

Even before Bigg Boss OTT 3 ends, Ranvir Shorey has promised a smashing comeback playing the partner in crime. And we don’t blame you for the high parameters of expectations when you see Kay Kay Menon and Ranvir Shorey teaming up together!

What adds to the anticipation of this already intriguing trailer are the two female characters – the Queen of Mirzapur, Rasika Dugal, and Kirti Kulhari. Shekhar Home seems to be the Indianized version of Western detective films, and from the trailer, it seems that the idea has been adapted well according to Indian sensibilities.

Set in the early 1990s in the tranquil town of Lonpur, Bengal, the show is an ode to times when technology was unheard of, and human intelligence was the only thing one could rely on.

Kay Kay Menon essays the titular role of Shekhar Home, who is both eccentric and brilliant. Fate makes him cross paths with Jayvrat Sahni, a middle-aged bachelor, played by Ranvir Shorey, who goes on to become an unexpected ally, and together, they embark on a journey of solving mysteries across East India. The duo delves into cases that range from

blackmail and murder to supernatural occurrences.

Kay Kay Menon‘s sharp acting prowess becomes his greatest tool as he navigates through Shekhar’s world where criminals lurk in unexpected places, ensuring each revelation is both surprising and thrilling.

The series perfectly blends the intensity of suspense drama with a hint of humor, and it is here Ranvir Shorey brings his magnetic personality to work. The trailer showcases an extension of his version played on Bigg Boss OTT 3 itself.

Releasing on August 14, the six-episode series promises a compelling story of friendship, love, betrayal, crime, conspiracy, and exhilarating escapades. Check out the trailer here.

