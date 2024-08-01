The Indian hip-hop scene is about to be shaken to its core as MC Stan, the fiery rapper who captured hearts on Bigg Boss 16, joins forces with the melodic maestro King. In an exclusive chat with Koimoi, MC Stand revealed the making of this song & more!

MC Stan, the winner of Bigg Boss 16, has solidified his place in the Indian hip-hop scene with standout hits like “Basti Ka Hasti” and “Tadipaar.” Stan is set to drop a new track with the acclaimed singer-rapper King, best known for the hit song ‘Tu Maan Meri Jaan’. Titled ‘F*ck What They Say’, this high-anticipated collaboration promises a fresh sound and a bold message.

Before the song releases on August 2, here are 3 things to know about MC Stan and King’s fiery collab, ‘F*ck What They Say’!

1. A Match Made in Hip-Hop Heaven

The pairing of MC Stan and King is a dream come true for fans of both artists. Their unique styles complement each other perfectly, creating a dynamic duo that will shake up the Indian music scene. The collaboration was born from mutual admiration and a shared vision for creating something groundbreaking. Said MC Stan, “We met at an event and connected instantly. A few days later, King sent me a draft, saying, ‘If Stan is up for this song, I’ll do it, or else I’ll scrap it.’ I’m glad it happened and turned out the way it did. The collaboration felt organic and natural for us to build it the way it is today. We were very confident from the beginning about how we wanted to shape it.”

2. A Spontaneous Masterpiece

What sets ‘F*ck What They Say’ apart is its raw, unpolished energy. MC Stan revealed that the entire track was birthed in a single, electrifying studio session. He shares, “We were jamming and completed the song in just one session. We were in such a vibe that we decided to play around, and in the spirit of fun, the producers of the song and I created a beat transition. Everyone instantly thought we should add it to the song and extend it. That was pure magic, as it was not planned. The second part of the song after the beat switch felt like home turf, and the final product resulted from King and I being natural to ourselves.”

3. ‘F*ck What They Say’ – A Bold Message for the Haters

‘F*ck What They Say’ speaks volumes about the track’s attitude. MC Stan explained that while their music is primarily for their fans, this song is a direct response to the critics. Stan explains the intent behind it, “Each song we make is for our fans to enjoy, but this one specifically is a subtle yet firm response to the haters. Our fans already know what’s up and what trip we’re on. This song addresses the homemade critics in a polite yet direct way.”

MC Stan’s lyrics are a direct middle finger to the haters, while King’s melodic prowess adds a layer of depth and emotion to the track. The song will be out tomorrow!

