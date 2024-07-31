Asim Riaz has divided the internet over his allegedly inappropriate behavior on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. He was thrown out of the show after disrespectfully speaking to Rohit Shetty. However, co-contestant Shilpa Shinde claims other participants bullied and provoked him. Scroll below for all the details!

This isn’t the first time Asim has made noise because of his aggressive behavior. His love-hate relationship with the late Sidharth Shukla was one of the most talked-about subjects on Bigg Boss 13. He later also made noise by indirectly alleging Salman Khan used his name to promote Kick 2 with rumors of roping him into the project. He claimed a big personality had promised his father a project, but such “fake promises” did not affect him.

On Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Asim Riaz came across as self-centered and delusional after he claimed viewers would watch the stunt-based reality show only for him. He also allegedly misbehaved with Rohit Shetty, which led to his exit from the show.

Shilpa Shinde has now exposed Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants as she told Telly Talk, “Apne me jo ho, aap best ho toh aapko batane ki zarurat nahi hai. Toh uske baad chizo ko, mujhe aisa lagta hai ki bullying ki gai. Samne wale ka aapko jab pata hai nature, toh aapko nahi bhadkana chahiye. Agar aap dekho toh kuch bhi nahi tha, Bigg Boss show nahi hai, aise mere sath bhi bohot chize hui hai.”

During the conversation, Shilpa Shinde also exposed how Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants have been sharing pictures of their bond on social media, but they were completely different off-screen. “All of a sudden, samne wala insaan bewakoof hai,” she added.

.#ShilpaShinde exposing suar jhund she said : Wo log usko bully kiya krte the. Of camera kuch or the uske sath or on camera kuch or the wo Akela ek taraf tha or in sabka gang ek taraf #AsimRiaz !! #AsimSquad #KhatronKeKhiladi14

In another interview, Shilpa also claimed Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants bullied and provoked Asim Riaz. As most know, the Bigg Boss 13 runner-up also got into a tiff with Shalin Bhanot and Abhishek Kumar.

Meanwhile, Asim Riaz has shared a cryptic post on his Instagram following the controversy. He wrote on his stories, “Sometimes trying to prove that you are the best is an insult.”

