Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the iconic sitcoms in television history, and yesterday, it achieved a huge milestone. Yesterday, it completed 16 years since its first episode was aired, and as expected, social media platforms were flooded with congratulatory messages for the show. Even Dilip Joshi joined the online celebration and interacted with fans on the auspicious occasion. Keep reading to know more!

The show is based on Duniye Ne Undha Chasma, written by veteran Gujarati writer Taarak Mehta. Asit Kumarr Modi adapted it into a TV series, and the first episode of TMKOC aired on 28 July 2008. Since then, the show has continued to entertain the audience, and over the years, it has attained unprecedented popularity not just in India but also overseas.

Yesterday, TMKOC completed 16 years, and on this special occasion, Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal in the show, went live on Instagram. Sharing his feelings, Dilip said, “I wanted to meet you all today. Exactly 16 years ago, in 2008, our first episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was aired. I still remember that day when Asit Bhai called me to his office for Jethalal’s role. And after that conversation, we began shooting, and today, we have completed 16 years. I cannot believe that even today, we are receiving the same amount of love for the show.”

Dilip Joshi further thanked producer Asit Kumarr Modi for giving him a character like Jethalal, which helped him display his true acting potential. He also expressed his gratitude towards the audience for showing love to the show.

Talking further, the actor shared that he is in America right now and is badly missing his Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team. He even revealed that he’ll be celebrating the special occasion by watching the first episode of the show.

Dilip Joshi said, “Mann kar raha hai ki, I should watch the first episode of the show. So once I am done with this live session, I will sit and watch the first episode of the show and revisit all those memories that I made on the show.”

