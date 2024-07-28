Munmun Dutta has attained tremendous popularity with her portrayal of Babita Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Apart from her entertaining on-screen persona, the actress is also very active on social media platforms. We have often seen her expressing her opinions on various issues, and back in 2020, she also spoke about Bigg Boss 14. While sharing her thoughts, she brutally slammed Kavita Kaushik. Keep reading to know more!

Kavita is well known for her portrayal of police inspector Chandramukhi Chautala in FIR. After winning hearts with her performance as a no-nonsense cop, the actress was seen in the 14th edition of Bigg Boss. As she always chooses to be away from the media limelight, fans were surprised to see her participate in one of the most controversial reality shows.

The 14th season of Bigg Boss witnessed a verbal spat between Eijaz Khan and Kavita during a captaincy task. Reacting to the fight, Munmun Dutta criticized Kavita’s behavior and lauded Eijaz for keeping his calm. Taking to her Twitter handle (now X), Munmun wrote, “Kavita Kaushik is absolutely rude. Period! Disgusting way of speaking to Eijaz.”

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress continued, “She forgot her own behavior with Shardul (Pandit), Pavitra (Punia), and Rubina (Dilaik) when she was the captain. Those overreactions. Respect for Eijaz today for still being respectful in front of that verbal diarrhea.”

Munmun Dutta further praised Pavitra Punia and Rubina Dilaik for being entertaining. She wrote, “To date, my favorites have been Pavitra and Rubina in this show. Both these girls are strong, sorted, and entertaining in their own way. The rest keep changing every day or every week.”

On the work front, Munmun is still a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which completed 16 years today on Indian television. Talking about Kavita Kaushik, she recently shared that she won’t do TV shows anymore.

