Kavita Kaushik, who made her mark with strong on-screen characters in the Indian television industry, has shocked her fans by making a drastic decision in her professional career. After staying away from the limelight for quite some time now, the actress has decided to take an exit from the TV industry. As this decision has come out of nowhere, fans are curious to know the reason behind this move. Keep reading to know more!

Kavita attained massive popularity with her portrayal of Chandramukhi Chautala, a courageous and no-nonsense police officer, in FIR. The sitcom had a glorious run, and even today, nine years after the show’s end, it’s immensely popular among the audience and enjoys a cult following. Time and again, there have been speculations about the show’s return, but it’s really heartbreaking to know that the actress won’t be a part of it even if it’s actually made.

In an interview with Times Now, Kavita Kaushik revealed the real reason why she decided to quit the TV industry. She said, “TV toh mujhe karna hi nahin hai (I am not interested in working in the TV industry at all). I can’t do 30 days of work. I am open to doing web shows or movies, but I am not a typical-looking heroine who can easily get cast in all kinds of shoots.”

Kavita Kaushik added, “There are only a few kinds of roles that suit my personality. I keep getting offered TV projects on daayans (witches) like Shaitaani Rasmein. But I can’t have the same life I had three years back when I was doing full-time television. I am thankful for that phase, but I was young, and I wanted money. But now, I can’t devote that kind of time. In fact, when FIR didn’t use to take a lot of time yet, I would crib.”

The FIR actress further shared that the content on Indian TV is regressive, and she doesn’t want to be a part of it anymore. She accepted that she, too, contributed to such content in the past and apologized for it.

On the work front, Kavit Kaushik was last seen in Carry on Jatta 3.

