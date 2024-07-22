After sending shockwaves with his missing reports, Gurucharan Singh is back in the headlines. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor is giving back-to-back interviews and is sharing some unknown details about his personal and professional life. While he earlier revealed the real reason why he had left his home, there were rumors about his financial struggles, which led him to disappear. Now, the actor addressed the same and made it clear that he wasn’t afraid about clearing his debt.

After entertaining the audience over the years, the actor took an exit from TMKOC in 2020. Since then, TMKOC fans have badly missed him, and there have been constant queries about his return to the show. After the entire missing episode, the actor is back in the limelight and he has been constantly asked about his return. Unfortunately, there’s no clarity about the speculated comeback in the show.

Apart from the comeback in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Gurucharan Singh was recently asked about rumors regarding his debt that forced him to go missing. Shutting down all such rumors, Gurucharan, during an interview with Pinkvilla, said, “Karz toh mujhpar aaj bhi hai (I still have loans to pay). Niyat meri achhi hai aur udhaar lekar abhi tak mein credit card and EMIs ki payment kiye jaraha hoon (My intentions are good. I am borrowing money from people to pay credit card bills and bank EMIs).”

During the same interview, he appealed to the people in the entertainment industry to give him work as he is currently unemployed.

He said, “Jo hamare industry waale hai, please, I am available, mujhe kaam chahiye (I appeal to the people in our industry, I am available and need some work). Mein bohot dil se kaam karna chahta hu, mujhe bohot maja aata hai kaam karne mein (I want to work wholeheartedly, and I enjoy working a lot).”

Meanwhile, Gurucharan Singh recently met Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi, but the meeting wasn’t about his return to the show. It was an informal meeting between the two, as Asit wanted to meet Gurucharan after the actor had left his home for almost a month.

