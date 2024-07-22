Netflix’s hit show, Bridgerton, recently concluded with its third season and has blown away its fans ever since. The show has successfully satisfied viewers’ cravings for romantic escapism as it delivers themes of fashion, love stories, scandals, and sexual tensions all within the Regency era. Bridgerton ignites a passion for British period dramas as it takes viewers to a time of courtship strolls, strategic royal marriages, and grand balls. Whether the characters are losing their heads in war or their hearts in love, such storylines are bound to captivate your imagination. For those who are yearning for a similar genre, here we give you the best British period pieces that are available for streaming.

Mary & George

Based on Benjamin Woolley’s 2017 non-fiction book The King’s Assassin, Mary & George is set in the 17th century and delivers plenty of intrigue for those missing Bridgerton. The show follows Mary Villiers, played by Academy Award winner Julianne Moore, the Countess of Buckingham who cleverly grooms her queer son George, played by handsome Nicholas Galitzine, to charm King James I, (Tony Curran) and amass power and wealth for their family. This seven-part LGBTQ show was created by D.C. Moore and also stars Laurie Davidson, Trine Dyrholm, and Nicola Walker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julianne Moore (@juliannemoore)

Emma

This 2020 version of the 1996 original film of Jane Austen’s famous novel of the same name stars Anya Taylor-Joy, which offers a modern and satirical twist on frivolities of high society, contrasting the ‘90s version. This movie blends bright and dazzling colors with intimacy and interiority more directly instead of vintage and sentimental aesthetics. The movie was nominated for two Academy Awards and featured Callum Turner, Miranda Hart, Johnny Flynn, Mia Goth, Josh O’Connor, and others. The original Emma follows the humorous and often misguided matchmaking efforts of a well-meaning but incredibly snobbish young socialite with commitment issues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EMMA. (@emmafilm)

Downton Abbey

Downton Abbey is a treat to British period dramas. The historical drama spanned six seasons and two film adaptations, as third and fourth installments are on their way. The show offers a plethora of scandal, family drama, and intrigue set against the backdrop of Edwardian-era Britain. The acerbic quips of Maggie Smith as Dowager Countess Violet Crawley are a highlight, but the show also features standout performances from Phyllis Logan, Michelle Dockery, Brendan Coyle, Elizabeth McGovern, and Hugh Bonneville.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Downton Abbey (@downtonabbey_official)

The Crown

The Golden Glove Award-winning Netflix show unfolds in the 20th century, apart from its final season. The Crown serves as a masterpiece period drama. It offers an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the British monarchy, chronicling the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The role of titular Queen Elizabeth II was played by multiple stars including Olivia Colman, Claire Foy, and Imelda Staunton. The show concluded in December 2023 and is popularly known for its rotating cast every two seasons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix UK & Ireland (@netflixuk)

Pride & Prejudice

Pride & Prejudice is among the evergreen period movies that will never fade its originality. The 2005 film is based on the 1813 novel of the same name by Jane Austen and Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen take the lead role to bring this classic tale to life. Knightley stars as Elizabeth Bennet, an outspoken, and Macfadyen as a reserved, wealthy Mr. Darcy. This

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Universal Pictures (@universalpictures)

Little Women

Gret Gerwig’s Little Women is a female-driven tale that perfectly resonated with Shonda Rhimes’ Bridgerton. The movie revisits the classic story of four sisters, delving into the complexities of being a woman in the late 1800s. Jo’s feminist ideals and passion for writing are reminiscent of Penelope Featherington and Eloise Bridgerton. While Meg’s debutante ball may not rival Queen Charlotte’s, this film offers a satisfying Bridgerton fix. Besides, you get Timothee Chalamet as Laurie, what more can you ask?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little Women (@littlewomenmovie)

My Lady Jane

My Lady Jane is a modern period drama that blends with historical fantasy. The show is set in 16th-century Victorian England and revisits the story of the real Lady Jane Grey who is unwillingly thrust into a marriage of convenience with a dashing, rakish lord with a dangerous secret, and must face the challenges of the court together. The show portrays a fictionalized account of the actual Lady Jane and gives her a better ending than her real life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Lady Jane (@myladyjaneonprime)

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

If you loved the Bridgerton series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is no doubt a must-watch for you. The show devours the story of young Queen Charlotte and King George. From their wedding day when they were strangers to heart-wrenching love, this mini-series will leave you gushing, laughing, and weeping over the truly epic tale. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is a prequel spin-off of Bridgerton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Bell (@jasonbellphoto)



Must Read: Here’s How To Watch All The Trolls Movies: From Trolls To Trolls Band Together

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News