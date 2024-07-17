Bridgerton Season 3 premiered on Netflix in two parts, released on May 16 and June 13, 2024, respectively. Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington) and Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton) lead the latest season, which continues to be among the top choices of viewers. It is now all set to enter the Top 5 most-watched TV shows on the streaming platform. Scroll below for the exciting details!

As most know, the series is based on the eight siblings of the Bridgerton family. They navigate London’s high society in search of love, surrounded by friends and rivals. The debut season featured Phoebe Dynevor and explored her sparkling chemistry with Rege-Jean Page, aka Duke of Hastings. The second season revolved around the eldest Bridgerton son, Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey.

Bridgerton Season 3 Viewership

As of July 14, Bridgerton Season 3 has amassed 98.5 million views on Netflix, a whopping 786.1 million hours so far. The show continues to grab eyeballs, remaining among the top 10 most popular TV shows (English) for eight weeks straight since its digital premiere.

However, Season 1 continues to be the most watched part of the series. Bridgerton has garnered a total of 113.3 million views since its OTT release on December 25, 2020.

Bridgerton Season 3 OTT Verdict

Despite many years of its release, Season 1 is ahead of Season 3 by a gap of only 14.8 million views. If Bridgerton S3 continues its strong hold on Netflix, it will soon surpass its predecessor to become the #1 installment of the series.

Bridgerton Season 3 to debut in Top 5 Most Watched TV Shows on Netflix

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton led show currently stands in the 6th spot amongst the Top 10 most-watched TV shows on Netflix. In fifth place is The Queen’s Gambit: Limited Series, with 112.8 million views.

If Bridgerton Season 3 beats Season 1, not only will it achieve a huge milestone in the history of the TV series but also grab the 4th spot in the top 5!

Take a look at the current top 5 most watched TV shows of all-time on Netflix below:

Wednesday Season 1: 252.1 million views Stranger Things 4: 140.7 million views DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: 115.6 million views Bridgerton Season 1: 113.3 million views The Queen’s Gambit: Limited Series: 112.8 million views

