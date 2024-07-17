As Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle gathers a bunch of ‘naughty nymphs’ in a villa every year, initially, it seems like a distant dream that the hot horny singles would be able to keep their hands off each other.

However, every season, there are a few contestants who go through a significant transformation, passing Lana’s ultimate test and forming a genuine connection. Over the years, we have seen several contestants getting into relationships by the end of their journey on Too Hot to Handle. But how many of those couples are still together? Let’s find out.

1. Rhonda Paul and Sharron Townsend

Season 1, Status: Broken Up

Rhonda and Sharron’s chemistry fascinated everyone during the first season of the reality show. The two got into a relationship while living in the villa, but did not continue their romance after the filming wrapped. That being said, they remain good friends.

2. Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey

Season 1, Status: Broken Up

Francesca and Harry stayed in an on-and-off relationship after the show. After dating for about eight months following the wrap-up of the series, the two decided to call it quits. However, they rekindled their romance in May 2020 and even got engaged. The very next month, there were reports of their split again. After getting together briefly in May 2021, Francesca and Harry broke up for the final time soon after.

3. Nicole O’Brien and Bryce Hirschberg

Season 1, Status: Broken Up

While Nicole O’Brien and Bryce Hirschberg did not become a thing on the show, they began seeing each other after the reality series wrapped filming. However, they could not maintain a long-distance relationship and decided to go their separate ways.

4. Lydia Clyma and David Birtwistle

Season 1, Status: Broken Up

Lydia entered the show towards its end but sparks instantly flew between her and David. However, the two broke up soon after the show ended, with David revealing that Lydia continues to hold a special place in his heart.

5. Emily Miller and Cam Holmes

Season 2, Status: Together

Emily and Cam are the prime examples of how Lana’s experiment can actually work wonders. During Too Hot to Handle Season 2, Cam transformed from an F-boy to a committed and loyal partner to Emily, which also made him win the show. Ever since, the couple have stayed together, despite some roadblocks in their journey. In June 2024, the two welcomed their first child together, two years after Emily lost a baby due to ectopic pregnancy.

6. Christina Carmela and Robert Van Tromp

Season 2, Status: Broken Up

Christina and Robert were thrown out of the show as Lana thought their relationship was purely physical. However, the couple connected on a deeper level for a few months after the show, but parted ways later.

7. Carly Lawrence and Joey Joy

Season 2, Status: Broken Up

After connecting in the villa, Carly and Joey were spotted hanging out on several occasions. However, Carly accused Joey of cheating on her and dumped him in the fall of 2021.

8. Melinda Melrose and Marvin Anthony

Season 2, Status: Broken Up

Melinda and Marvin had a tumultuous journey on the show but decided to officially commit to each other by the end of it. However, the two confirmed their break-up on the July 2021 reunion, revealing that a huge fight before a trip led to their split.

9. Beaux Raymond and Harry Johnson

Season 3, Status: Broken Up

Beaux and Harry had a friends-to-lovers journey on the show, which was admired by all, and they ended up winning their season. However, the two did not continue their relationship after the show and announced their split during the reunion.

10. Holly Scarfone and Nathan Soan Mngomezulu

Season 3, Status: Broken Up

Holly and Nathan broke the maximum rules in their season but eventually proved that their connection was more than just physical. However, the couple split after the show, citing long distance during the pandemic as the reason.

11. Izzy Fairthorne and Jackson Mawhinney

Season 3, Status: Broken Up

Jackson, who made a late entry into the villa, formed a connection with Izzy, but the relationship did not last long as the two broke up soon after the show.

12. Kayla Richart and Seb Melrose

Season 4, Status: Together

Kayla and Seb became fan favorites on Season 4 because of their adorable chemistry. The couple managed to stay together without breaking Lana’s rules and continued to do so even after the show ended. They did go on a break briefly, but eventually got back together and are still going strong.

13. Brittan Byrd and James Pendergrass

Season 4, Status: Broken Up

After a difficult start, Brittan and James decided to commit to each other by the end of season 4. Their journey in the real world was just as dramatic, as they broke up, reconciled, and moved to Los Angeles together, but finally parted ways for good.

14. Brianna Giscombe and Obi Nnadi

Season 4, Status: Broken Up

Brianna and Obi connected almost instantly in the villa, but their relationship did not stand the test of time, and they broke up after the show due to long distance.

15. Jawahir Khalifa and Nick Kici

Season 4, Status: Broken Up

Jawahir and Nick’s beautiful relationship made them the winners of Season 4. The couple even moved in together after the show; however, the relationship did not last long, and they broke up within a few months.

16. Christine Obanor and Louis Russell

Season 5, Status: Broken Up

Christine and Louis’ relationship seemed like a rollercoaster ride, but the two overcame all obstacles to be together by the end of season 5. However, they parted ways shortly after the show premiered.

17. Elys Hutchinson and Alex Snell

Season 5, Status: Broken Up

After exploring other options, Elys and Alex got together and became the ‘It’ couple of Season 5, winning the show. They continued their romance after the show wrapped filming but broke up six months later.

With only two couples from the show still together, let’s hope Lana does a better job next time! Too Hot to Handle Season 6 premieres on Netflix on July 17th, 2024.

