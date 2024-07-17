The Scandoval controversy does not seem to die down anytime soon. What started off as a reality show drama on Vanderpump Rules is now being fought in court as Tom Sandoval has filed a lawsuit against his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix for accessing explicit videos of Rachel Leviss on his mobile phone.

The development comes a few months after Rachel, aka Raquel, sued Tom and Ariana for revenge porn, claiming that they distributed sexually explicit content featuring her. The trio was caught up in a love triangle on Vanderpump Rules Season 9 when Tom’s affair with Rachel was exposed, despite him being in a long-term relationship with Ariana.

Tom Sandoval Drags Ex-Girlfriend Ariana Madix to Court

Tom, 40, filed documents in court against Ariana, 39, alleging that she obtained access to his cell phone on March 1, 2023, and acquired videos of him and Rachel, 29, without his permission. The video in question is the same clip that busted Tom’s affair with Rachel. The whole fiasco was captured by Vanderpump Rules cameras as Ariana confronted her boyfriend after their nine-year-long relationship.

After the scandal, Ariana broke up with Tom, while he went on to date Rachel, until the couple split in May 2023. In his filing, Tom also claimed that Ariana made copies of the video and sent it to ‘Leviss and third parties’ without his consent. The move seems to counter Rachel’s lawsuit, filed in February, which accused both Tom and Ariana of distributing her videos.

Tom’s attorney, Matthew Geragos, released a statement following the filing and said, “While Tom Sandoval accepts responsibility for his affair, he strongly denies the allegations of the lawsuit filed by Rachel Leviss against him and Ms. Madix. In order to ensure a fair and just determination of responsibility among all parties involved, we filed a cross-complaint on behalf of Mr. Sandoval.”

Ariana Madix Hits Back at Tom Sandoval

Ariana has called out Tom through her attorney, Jordan Susman, who stated that the reality star is being ‘tormented’ by her former boyfriend. “If he or his mistress had their way, it would be illegal for someone to discover their spouse or significant other was having an affair. For Mr. Sandoval to go from begging Ms. Madix for forgiveness to blaming her for his wrongdoing speaks for itself,” read the statement.

“Even months after the New York Times branded Mr. Sandoval ‘the most hated man in America,’ he has clearly learned nothing and believes it necessary to continue torturing Ms. Madix in a vain effort to rehabilitate his image. Ms. Madix is confident that a jury will see through this latest ploy and dismiss his frivolous claims,” the attorney concluded.

