Vanderpump Rules took over social media last year because of the infamous Scadoval controversy involving Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Rachel Leviss [formerly Raquel Leviss]. Rachel and Tom broke up after dating for a few months, but the new revelations from her have left Sandoval heartbroken. Scroll below for more.

For the unversed, Tom was in a longtime relationship with Ariana when he cheated on her with Rachel. Tom and Ariana were together from 2014 to 2023. His affair with Rachel started around August 2022. But they parted ways after nine months. The show premiered in 2013, following Lisa Vanderpump and her restaurant and bar staff in West Hollywood, California.

On Tuesday’s episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 11, Tom Sandoval expressed his surprise at Rachel Leviss’ confession on the podcast, where she claimed that she was not in love with Tom. As per TooFab, Sandoval said, “I’m shell shocked right now.” He added, “Raquel went on a podcast; I just listened to it. She’s like, ‘I wasn’t in love with Tom.’ And she’s acting as though she’s somehow got it the worst out of everybody.”

Tom Sandoval was in tears as he continued, “I made changes to myself thinking that maybe one day she would see all the hard work I had done on myself and would appreciate it.”

He confessed that he was not ready to give up hope until he heard it directly from her. Tom Sandoval added, “I wasn’t fully ready to give up hope until I heard it from her own lips. And now I have. To go through all that and not give it a shot? What was it all for?” His friend Tom Schwartz added, “It’s over, man. It’s been over.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 airs on Tuesdays on Bravo.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Sofia Vergara’s America’s Got Talent Paycheck Contributed A Hefty Amount To Her Impressive $180 Million Net Worth – Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News