Sofia Vergara is one of the most famous faces in the television industry. She gained unimaginable fame with her show Modern Family, opposite Ed O’Neil. The actress recently won hearts with her performance in the Netflix series Griselda. She is also loved as one of the judges on the famous reality show America’s Got Talent. Sofia has been a part of the talent hunt reality show over the past few years and has raked a handsome check per Season.

It was a rough year for the actress in 2023 as she parted ways with her husband, Joe Manganiello. The couple was married for about six years. Soon after the split, there were several reports about Joe moving on from Sofia. He is reportedly dating actress Caitlyn O’Connor. Sofia revealed that the reason behind their split was that Joe wanted to have kids, but she did not. Scroll below for more.

Sofia Vergara has been a judge on America’s Got Talent since 2020, and it was the show’s 15th Season. According to Forbes, the Modern Family star took home a whopping $10 million per Season. She reportedly got $400K per episode for a 25-episode season. She has been associated with the show for four seasons and is set to return for the fifth time in America’s Got Talent Season 19.

By calculation, Sofia Vergara has earned around $40 million from America’s Got Talent. It contributes decently to her estimated net worth of $180 million. However, she walked out of the show last year after fellow judge Howie Mandel joked about her newly single status.

On the professional front, Sofia Vergara was last seen in Griselda, which is streaming on Netflix. Meanwhile, America’s Got Talent Season 19 is expected to premiere this summer.

Besides Sofia, Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, and Heidi Klum will reportedly return as the show’s judges. The premiere date has yet to be revealed.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: The Broken News 2 Trailer Review: Shreya Pilgaonkar, Jaideep Ahlawat & Sonali Bendre Bring Another Tale Of The ‘Sach Vs Sansani’ Promising Sensational & Spicy Drama – But Will The Old Wine Work?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News