Heidi Klum is revealing intimate details about her romance with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, and clearly, there are no filters! And if that doesn’t sound raw enough, the model has also spoken about how her kids have to request her to wear a top when they bring their friends over. Scroll below for all the exciting details!

For the unversed, Heidi is married to Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz. He is 16 years older than the model. The couple began dating in May 2018 and tied the knot in February 2019 in an intimate ceremony. She is blessed with four children – one from her relationship with Italian businessman Flavio Briatore and three with musician Seal.

Heidi Klum’s s*x life is “endless, hot & wild”

Heidi Klum recently graced the Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alexandra Cooper and spoke about her s*x life with Tom Kaulitz. She described it in three words – “endless, hot and wild.” We know that’s TMI, but the German-American model did not stop there. She also confessed that her intimate moments last for “hours.”

What is Heidi Klum’s biggest turn-on? Well, it’s “simply” looking at her husband, Tom Kaulitz. She goes raunchy as she explains, “I’ve eaten a lot of different sausages in my life. But I ended up with a German one. German sausages, what can I say?”

Heidi Klum stays topless in front of her kids

In another excerpt of the conversation, Heidi revealed that her friends often remind her to wear a top when their friends are coming over. She is often topless at her home as she believes in extending her “free mentality.”

She added, “I mean, I try to be like that with my kids. Obviously, when you know, no one is there. I’m in my garden also, you know, I’m topless. And they will come, like, ‘You know, my friend is coming over, Mom, put your top on.’ And I’m like, ‘When have I ever not had a top on when your friend was coming over? Of course I will.'”

On the professional front, Heidi is quite famous for her beach avatars and Halloween looks. She broke the internet with several fascinating looks during the 2023 festive season.

