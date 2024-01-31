Angelina Jolie created a huge stir at the 2000 Academy Awards. She won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Girl, Interrupted. But her big win was brutally ignored as people instead spoke about her infamous kiss with brother James Haven. Scroll below for details as she once clapped back at TV host Jay Leno for the inappropriate incest jokes.

It was quite a sweet yet special moment for Angie when she won the Oscar award. She thanked her brother in her acceptance speech. The siblings posed for the cameras at the Vanity after-party, but they left jaws dropped as they shared a kiss on the lips. The moment was exaggerated; many even claimed it was a “French kiss.”

Angelina Jolie was “shocked” about James Haven kiss incident!

James Haven and Angelina Jolie issued clarification for their intimate moment. In fact, the Eternals actress was “shocked” to see how her “brotherly love” was blown out of proportion. But things got ugly when comedians began cracking jokes about it. And that included TV host Jay Leno, who allegedly passed several inappropriate remarks.

In June 2000, Angelina Jolie graced the Tonight Show With Jay Leno. It was shortly after her marriage to Pushing Tin co-star Billy Bob Thornton, who was 20 years older than her. The TV host addressed rumors that the celebrity couple was allegedly mad at him over his inappropriate jokes. Angie gave it back as she said his jokes were “really not funny.”

Angelina Jolie claps back at Jay Leno over incest jokes

Then began the moment of clapping back. Angelia Jolie said, “I’ve been waiting for this.” She pulled out of a piece of paper, filled with jokes made by Jay Leno on her kiss with brother James Haven. She added, “When somebody says stuff about your family, it’s just not OK. And my mom’s just not been OK about the stuff about me and my brother… Just do me a favor and read these things you’ve said. I highlighted the two that she really appreciated — it made her sick.”

Jay Leno read one of his jokes, “You know how Billy Bob knew Angelina was attracted to him? Because she said he was like a brother to her.” He took a brief pause and asked the audience members, “Are those terrible?”

The Tonight Show host defended himself by saying he isn’t the only one cracking these funny lines. Angelina Jolie interrupted and mentioned how Jay shouldn’t join the bandwagon just because everyone else is. He should instead be taking a stand.

Take a look at the viral conversation between Angelina and Jay Leno below:

We’re proud of Angie for handling the situation with utmost dignity!

