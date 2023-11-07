Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton’s relationship was filled with passion, and from having steamy s*x in the car on their way to an event to wearing vials of each other’s blood around the neck, they have done some crazy things. But how did Billy feel about all this? The actor once reflected on it and shared his take on these antics Jolie brought into their relationship. Keep scrolling to learn about it in detail.

Jolie has been a wild child with a not-so-dull life, and she was the one mostly responsible for bringing all the spark to their relationship. A video of them making out in public went viral, with the actress smothering kisses on Billy on camera. The couple met on the set of 1999’s comedy-drama Pushing Tin. They tied the knot in 2000 but got separated in 2003. The actress then met with Brad Pitt, and the rest is history.

Billy Bob Thornton, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, was asked about the antics in their relationship, specifically about exchanging vile blood. There were reports which claimed that he and Angelina Jolie were vampires and lived in dungeons. Billy clarified it all, saying that all the reports were exaggerated. However, he did express his opinion on that phase of their life. He said, “I mean, it was a crazy time. I’ve never been fond of it.”

In another interview with HFPA in Conversation, the actor also spoke about how things got blown out of proportion surrounding their intimate gift. And talking about why their marriage failed despite the passion, he said, “We just had different lifestyles. Hers is a global lifestyle, and mine is an agoraphobic lifestyle.”

After their divorce, Billy Bob Thornton once allegedly took a sly dig at Angelina when he compared making love to her with that of a piece of furniture. But with time, they seemed to have buried the hatchet and reportedly had no bad blood.

Even though Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie divorced after only three years of marriage, the couple stayed friends after that. In 2020, after Jolie and Brad Pitt parted ways officially, there were several rumors claiming the Oscar-winning actress was finding her comfort in her former husband, Billy.

There was no concrete proof to support those claims, and they fizzled out soon. The actress is presently spending her time with her kids. On the other hand, Brad is in a rumored relationship with Ines de Ramon.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Johnny Depp Couldn’t Stop Raving About His Steamy Kiss In The Shower With Amber Heard Despite Being In A Serious Relationship With Vanessa Paradis: “It Felt Like Something I Should Not Be Feeling”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News