Kusha Kapila has carved her path through the entertainment industry, starting as a social media content creator and taking on some big Bollywood projects. The influencer and now actor has a few Bollywood films like Thank You For Coming and Sukhee to her credit. Kapila, who entertains the audience through her Instagram reels, continues to do so through her movie projects, and next in her kitty is a short film titled Vyarth.

Reportedly, a brilliant cinematic experience awaits the actress in her latest venture, Vyarth. The anticipation is rising as the team behind the short film has dropped the official poster, offering the very first glimpse into the world of this intriguing film. This is not just another project in her filmography, but Kusha Kapila will add another feather to her cap since she steps into the realm of production as a co-producer of this short film – Vyarth.

This move highlights her growth as an actor, demonstrating a more profound commitment to storytelling and a desire to bring impactful narratives to life. It also signifies her potential as a versatile performer, beyond her widely celebrated online persona.

Kusha Kapila On Vyarth

Talking about the film, Kusha Kapila said, “Vyarth’ is more than just a film; it’s a mirror reflecting the very real struggle against typecasting in our industry, a challenge central to Bhumi’s journey. As an actor, you dive deep into your character’s soul, but as a producer, you have to pull back and look at the entire picture. It’s a powerful shift from ‘how do I deliver this line?’ to ‘how do all these elements create impact?’ This journey, from making funny videos in my room to acting in films and now co-producing, feels like a natural evolution.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kusha Kapila (@kushakapila)

What Is Vyarth About?

Vyarth follows the story of Bhumi, a talented but overlooked actress, frustrated by being repeatedly cast in stereotypical roles. Just as she begins to question her place in the industry, she’s offered yet another typecast role — that of a mother. Things take an unexpected twist when her younger flatmate, Meenakshi, asks for help preparing for the same audition, forcing Bhumi to confront her insecurities and ambitions.

The film starring Kusha Kapila and Kajol Chugh in the lead is directed and produced by Pankaj Dayani, who has been an assistant director on Newton. It is written by Fahim Irshad. Casting Director Romil Modi is also associated with films like Laapata Ladies and All We Imagine as Light. Monica O My Darling’s famed cinematographer, Swapnil S. Sonawale has beautifully captured the crux of the film.

