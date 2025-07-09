Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa took to their social media handle to announce their pregnancy, leaving their fans and friends from the industry buzzing with happiness. Congratulations have been pouring in for the duo who are often touted to be one of the most adorable couples out there. On this occasion, here’s a revisit to an incident from their sweet love story when the actor had made up his mind to marry his ladylove.

When Rajkummar Rao Was Sure That Patralekhaa Was The Woman Of His Dreams

While Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s love story is nothing less than a rollercoaster ride wherein the latter went from detesting him to falling in love with him, it also began with an advertisement for a phone network. Yes, you heard that right! According to a report in Hindustan Times, in a throwback interview with Humans Of Bombay, the Phule actress recalled meeting the Stree 2 actor on the set of a music video. It was during this time that the actor recalled being swayed away by her beauty from an advertisement.

Patralekhaa recalled Rajkummar Rao striking a conversation with her while they were traveling together on the set of the ad film. It was then that the Love Games actress revealed to him that she has done a few ad films. To her surprise, Rao immediately recognized her from her advertisement which had gone onto become quite popular back then. She said, “So, he was like, ‘Hey, what do you do?’ I am like, ‘I have done these couple of ads’. And the moment I said that, I saw there was some shift. And as the story goes, he had seen that particular ad and he was like, ‘I wanna marry this girl’.”

Patralekhaa’s Advertisement Was Quite Ahead Of Its Time

Not only was her husband but many people back then were left impressed with Patralekhaa’s advertisement. The phone network advertisement had her flashing a bold hip tattoo in front of her conservative mother. Just when we expect a stern reaction from the mother, she goes on to say, “very nice.” A Reddit user had shared the same on Reddit a few months ago.

