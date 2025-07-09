Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen once revealed her teenage obsession with her co-star Salman Khan. For the uninitiated, Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen first shared screen time in Biwi No.1. They later collaborated on several films, including Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Sirf Tum, and Tumko Na Bhool Payenge. However, before collaborating with Mr. Khan on the big screen, Sen had always been a fan and collected his posters.

Sushmita Sen Spent Her Pocket Money Buying Salman Khan’s Posters

According to BollywoodShaadis, in a chat shared by Shipra Neeraj on her YouTube channel, Sushmita Sen revealed she has been Salman’s fan since his debut and called his posters ‘sacrosanct.’ Sushmita shared, “Whatever pocket money I got, I would buy Salman Khan’s posters from that, and in those days, Maine Pyaar Kiya had released, so I even had the picture of the kabootar from that film because it was from a Salman Khan film.”

“My parents always said that if the homework is not done on time, we will remove those posters. So, I would always finish my homework on time because those posters were sacrosanct. I was in love with this man,” she added.

How Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya Happened?

Sushmita Sen further shared an interesting story about the ideas behind the film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. Sen said, “We became friends, and I told him this story. Then one day, he told me that he saw a picture of me as a 15-year-old, and there’s a poster of his film behind me, so I said, I told you that I had a poster in my room. So he asked, ‘Which was your favourite film?’ I said, ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya.’ He went to David and said, ‘We have to make Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya with Sushmita Sen.’”

Sushmita Sen Met Salman Khan In America For The First Time

Earlier in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sushmita Sen shared the story when she first met Salman Khan in America for the shooting of Biwi No.1. “I have to tell you, before Biwi No.1, I had never met Salman, and I was a huge fan, and I had spent all my pocket money to buy posters of Maine Pyaar Kiya. I was a big fan. And then, when Biwi No.1 was offered, I finally met him in America. The first schedule was there. Salman walked in, and it took me a little while to fathom that there he was, and I was going to act opposite him. I told him this story, and guess what he did. He said, ‘Since you loved Maine Pyaar Kiya, I am going to make Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya with you. And he did.”

