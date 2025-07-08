Over the years, acclaimed Indian actor Ranbir Kapoor has delivered a wide range of memorable performances. From his early films like Wake Up Sid, Rocket Singh, and Raajneeti to impactful roles in Rockstar, Tamasha, and Sanju, he has consistently showcased his acting prowess. His most recent theatrical release, Animal, may have sparked debates, but it emerged as a massive box office blockbuster.

Likewise, Ranveer Singh too boasts an impressive filmography, defined by bold choices and versatility, right from his brilliant debut in Band Baaja Baaraat, to standout performances in Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, Padmaavat, and ’83.

And now, with the high-octane first look of his upcoming film Dhurandhar making waves, comparisons with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal are inevitable, although the films and characters are entirely different. It got us thinking: whose highest-rated film (in a leading role) on IMDb truly reigns supreme? Let’s find out.

Was hyped since it’s Aditya Dhar’s film, and kind of a Ranveer’s comeback. But damn, didn’t expect all the characters to look this dope. Super excited for #Dhurandhar pic.twitter.com/3ZTLCDiCrn — Vishal (@vishalandcinema) July 6, 2025

Ranbir Kapoor vs. Ranveer Singh – Highest-Rated Films On IMDb

Ranbir Kapoor’s top-rated movie on IMDb, and arguably his best performance, is none other than Anurag Basu’s heartfelt romantic comedy-drama Barfi! The film earned an IMDb user rating of 8.1/10. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh’s highest-rated movie is Zoya Akhtar’s coming-of-age drama, Gully Boy, which holds a solid 7.9/10 rating on the platform. While both films showcase the actors at their best, Barfi! edges out Gully Boy by a narrow margin on IMDb.

Barfi – Plot & Cast

Directed by Anurag Basu, the film is set against the scenic backdrop of Darjeeling and follows a hearing and speech-impaired man, Barfi (Ranbir Kapoor), who lives life to the fullest. The story focuses on his relationships with two women – Shruti (Ileana D’Cruz), who likes him but chooses to marry someone else, and Jhilmil (Priyanka Chopra), an autistic girl with whom he shares a unique bond. The movie also features Saurabh Shukla, Ashish Vidyarthi, Jisshu Sengupta, Roopa Ganguly, and Haradhan Bandopadhyay in key supporting roles. The film is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Barfi! Trailer

Gully Boy – Plot & Cast

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film chronicles the journey of Murad (Ranveer Singh), an underdog rapper from Mumbai’s Dharavi, who rises from the streets to achieve his dream with the help of a rap artist, MC Sher (Siddhant Chaturvedi). The film also features Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash, and Vijay Raaz in interesting roles. Currently, Gully Boy is not available to stream on any major Indian OTT platform.

Gully Boy Trailer

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

