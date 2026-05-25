Actors with long careers in Bollywood end up doing all kinds of films. Some of them might not end up as they thought. This leads some actors to regret taking those roles for various reasons. Here’s a list of five instances when Bollywood actors openly expressed regret about starring in certain films.

1. Shahid Kapoor – Padmaavat

Shahid Kapoor in Padmaavat 🤌🤍✨ pic.twitter.com/tS2bJJfb4V — Aman (@AmanDVSJ) September 29, 2023

Shahid Kapoor portrayed the role of Rajput King Ratan Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period epic Padmaavat. However, it was Ranveer Singh’s Khilji portrayal that took all the limelight. While the film was a major success, Shahid remains dissatisfied with his role. In a conversation with Mid-Day, the actor said that everyone did an incredible job in the film, but he questioned why he agreed to do it. He said, “But I did feel at times I was like ‘why did I do this film?’”

2. Katrina Kaif – Boom

“Katrina Kaif” in the Debut Movie Boom(2003) with Amitabh Bachchan & Gulshan Grover ✨ pic.twitter.com/vOEBQUnRG0 — Iwasamwill (@Iwasamwill) April 25, 2026

Before Katrina Kaif became a big star in Bollywood, she did certain roles that slipped under the radar. Her foray into Hindi cinema began with the 2003 dark comedy thriller Boom. As per TOI, the actress expressed regret over making the film, as she wasn’t aware of Indian culture at the time. She said, “When I signed the film, I was not aware of Indian culture and tradition. Had I known that aspect of India, I would not have done the film. I would not do anything like that again.”

3. Twinkle Khanna – Mela

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle Khanna is an established author and producer, but she was an active performer back in the late 1990s and early 2000s. One of these films was the 2000 action drama film Mela, co-starring Aamir Khan. Taking to Instagram, Twinkle once wrote, “This popped up in my messages today, and what can I say except Mela has certainly left a mark or a scar, whichever way you look at it, on me and the rest of the nation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

4. Abhay Deol – Aish

Abhay Deol played a supporting role in the 2011 comedy-drama film Aisha, starring Sonam Kapoor. However, the actor was unhappy with the film, as he felt it wasn’t adapted from Jane Austen’s novel Emma as the makers claimed. As per HT, Deol said: “The movie had nothing to do with Jane Austen’s Emma as it was reported. When I was shooting, I realized that the film was more about clothes than actual acting. I even read reviews of the movie that praised the clothes. I would like to say today that I will never ever be part of a film like Aisha in my lifetime. It’s not the kind of film I’d like to do.”

watched first 30 mins of Aisha and Abhay Deol is v similar to Jake Johnson (Nick Miller) pic.twitter.com/OSUxI37wfd — a (@tiworryy) September 1, 2022

5. Saif Ali Khan – Humshakals

Saif Ali Khan played triple roles in Sajid Khan’s 2014 comedy film Humshakals. One of the roles involved him cross-dressing as a woman. Later, the actor expressed regret about doing the film. In a Mumbai Mirror interview, he said, “I was trying to be someone I’m not. The humor was not the kind I enjoy. My upcoming film, Happy Endings, is closer to the comedy I believe in and am known for. The film was very regressive. In fact, while watching it, I asked myself what I was doing in it.”

So these are some of the examples when an actor did certain films for different reasons and, in retrospect, questioned their own decision.

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