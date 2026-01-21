From his breakout as a leading man in the 2003 rom-com Ishq Vishk to gritty, intense roles in Kaminey, Haider, Udta Punjab, and Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor has built an impressive filmography with several standout performances. Although his most recent theatrical release, Deva, didn’t meet expectations at the box office, all eyes are now on his next film – Vishal Bhardwaj’s O Romeo, arriving in theaters on February 13, 2026. Until then, let’s revisit Shahid Kapoor’s top 5 highest-grossing films at the box office in India and their current streaming platforms.

1. Padmaavat (2018)

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Box Office India Lifetime : ₹300.26 crores

: ₹300.26 crores IMDb Rating : 7.1/10

: 7.1/10 Streaming On: Apple TV (Rent)

Plot: In medieval India, Queen Padmavati (Deepika Padukone) of Mewar lives with King Ratan Singh (Shahid Kapoor) until the tyrannical Sultan Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh), obsessed with her beauty, attacks their kingdom to capture her.

2. Kabir Singh (2019)

Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Box Office India Lifetime: ₹278.24 crores

₹278.24 crores IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Streaming On: JioHotstar

Plot: The intense romantic drama follows a brilliant but short-tempered medical student (Shahid Kapoor) whose life spirals out of control after his girlfriend (Kiara Advani) is forced into an arranged marriage. Heartbroken, Kabir turns to addiction, ruining his career and relationships in the process.

3. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024)

Director: Amit Joshi

Amit Joshi Box Office India Lifetime: ₹87 crores

₹87 crores IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: The sci-fi rom-com follows Aryan (Shahid Kapoor), a young robotics engineer who falls in love with Sifra (Kriti Sanon), a seemingly perfect woman introduced by his family. As their relationship deepens, Aryan discovers a shocking truth about her identity.

4. R… Rajkumar (2013)

Director: Prabhu Deva

Prabhu Deva Box Office India Lifetime: ₹64 crores

₹64 crores IMDb Rating: 5.3/10

5.3/10 Streaming On: Apple TV (Rent)

Plot: The romantic action drama follows Rajkumar (Shahid Kapoor), a fearless thug working for a ruthless drug lord. His life changes when he falls for Chanda (Sonakshi Sinha), the niece of a rival gangster.

5. Udta Punjab (2016)

Director: Abhishek Chaubey

Abhishek Chaubey Box Office India Lifetime : ₹59.6 crores

: ₹59.6 crores IMDb Rating : 7.7/10

: 7.7/10 Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: The Punjab-set hard-hitting crime drama follows the story of a troubled rockstar (Shahid Kapoor), a migrant worker (Alia Bhatt), a cop (Diljit Dosanjh), and a doctor (Kareena Kapoor Khan), who battle addiction, corruption, and the devastating impact of drug abuse.

