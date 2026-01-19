There have been a zillion times when you must have used the phrase – Uff in your life. It is an expression, a single word, expressing an abstract emotion. There is no definition for the word; it is just a set of jumbled letters that come together to describe an emotion, an emotion of how mesmerized you can be. But if the word had a definition, then I think we have the definition in O Romeo’s new song – Hum To Tere Hi Liye The. At least, Vishal Bhardwaj’s music lets Arijit Singh define this strong emotion one note at a time!

My heart somersaulted almost on every single note of this song, and hence I decided to talk about this one in detail! In a world where everything is so instant and casual, Vishal Bhardwal and Arijit Singh simmer love in this beauty featuring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri! It seems like the world is moving in its own time zone, too slow but too much sukoon in this slowness as well!

Vishal Bhardwaj’s composition starts with a hauntingly beautiful silence that is Arijit Singh saying ‘Sau saal se soye naa the,’ you feel the wait, the restlessness, and the breathlessness amidst the calm and the silence! Arijit Singh is now synonymous with pain and longing!

Coming to the visuals, Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri are a pair I didn’t know Cinema needed until I saw them. They look like a dream, carrying the chemistry with such ease; their screen presence together seems too perfect. The dialogue snippet at the start – “Koi kaise kisi se itna pyaar kar sakta hai?“ sets the stage for a love that would conquer all!

To be honest, the song seems like Laila Majnu in some parallel world! The lighting and the close-ups make the frames look like a painting! Arijit Singh, in one of the verses, makes even Insha Allah sound like the most romantic promise ever made, and I have no idea how he does that!

Clearly, no one creates magic on paper as Gulzar Sahab does with his pen! Check out the song here.

