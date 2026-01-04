The new version of the song Sandese Aate Hain, titled Ghar Kab Aaoge, has been launched from the India-Pakistan Border at Tanot, and the new version of the song is commanding the same level of emotions, taking you on a guaranteed emotional nostalgia trip. The song is already an anthem for Indian soldiers, and it has echoed through the borders of the country ever since it arrived. But Border 2 has won hearts by bringing a new version of the song, equally beautiful and equally emotional!

While the originality of the song has been retained with Anu Malik’s music and Javed Akhtar’s National Award-winning lyrics, the new version has Manoj Muntashir penning some new verses and Mithoon making sure that his music arrangement does not do any injustice to the original beauty!

The biggest win for the song, however, is the five beautiful voices – Sonu Nigam, Roop Kumar Rathod, who are joined by the new generation crooners Arijit Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Diljit Dosanjh! All of them blend together as they offer the most powerful song of the year, making us tear apart singing Ghar Kab Aaoge, Likho, Kab Aaoge?

The masterstroke obviously is bringing back Sonu Nigam, who still has your heart at the first note! His voice feels like a warm hug. You enter the song, but then you do not want to leave the world it creates. While the audio version of 10 minutes has been launched, the video version is only a 3-minute glimpse from this 10-minute beauty, leaving you wanting more.

When the five voices arrive to sing the choir part – the iconic ho oo, it will give you guaranteed goosebumps. A very powerful rendition, with the video offering the simplest, yet loving hookstep as you witness Ahaan Shetty, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh, grooving with their army of men!

Ghar Kab Aaoge is a tribute to the uniform, yes, but it’s more so a tribute to the human heart. One needs to feel it. At times it is heavy, at times it is heartbreaking, at times it offers hope, but mainly it celebrates the spirit of soldiers who probably treat this as a core anthem to their emotions. They serve the country, and the song serves them very minutely, tapping their emotions so aptly!

Produced by Bhushan Kumar & T-Series along with JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh, and the film releases in the theaters on January 23, 2026.

Check out the video of the song here.

Advertisement

For more music and song reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Dhurandhar Music Review Ft. Diljit Dosanjh, Arijit Singh & Hanumankind – Ladies & Gentleman, You Are Not Ready For This [With Ranveer Singh’s Energy]!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News