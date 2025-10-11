Diljit Dosanjh is working on a string of movies, and fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Border 2. Despite the ban of Sardaar Ji 3 in India, 2025 turned out to be a successful year with its major overseas victory! But where does he stand at the post-COVID box office worldwide? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Diljit Dosanjh at the post-COVID box office

It would be safe to say that our Punjabi superstar is thriving in every possible genre of entertainment. His songs are chartbusters, his Punjabi movies are gaining worldwide recognition, and he’s recently signed another romantic film with Imtiaz Ali. Besides all of this, he’s also ruling the OTT world with films like Amar Singh Chamkila.

Diljit Dosanjh has had only six theatrical releases in the post-pandemic era. It all began with Honsla Rakh, which emerged as the 9th highest-grossing Punjabi film worldwide with lifetime earnings of 52.92 crores. He scored his first century in the post-COVID phase with Jatt & Juliet 3, which grossed 102.31 crore gross globally. But Crew remains his highest-grossing film during the period, minting 150 crore+.

Check out Diljit Dosanjh films at the post-COVID box office (worldwide gross earnings):

Honsla Rakh (2021): 52.92 crores

Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne (2022): 25.21 crores

Jodi (2023): 47.45 crores

Jatt & Juliet 3 (2024): 102.31 crores

Crew (2024): 157.08 crores

Sardaar Ji 3 (2025): 70 crores

Total: 454.97 crores

Border 2 has an easy target!

Diljit Dosanjh will next appear in the Bollywood movie Border 2, alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and others. The war drama will be released on January 22, 2026, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend. It will only need to mint around 45 crores in the kitty to help the Punjabi star clock 500 crore feat at the post-COVID box office. With an impressive pre-release buzz, that milestone could be unlocked on the opening day or at least the opening weekend. Exciting times ahead!

More about Border 2

Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh. It also features Ahan Shetty and Sonam Bajwa in the additional cast. It is produced by T-Series and JP Films.

