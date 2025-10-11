Kantara: Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles, has entered the second week on a solid note. After raking in big numbers during the 8-day extended opening week, the Kannada magnum opus jumped on its second Friday, day 9. In the meantime, it crossed the 350 crore mark at the Indian box office and surpassed the lifetime collection of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Kantara prequel registered the biggest opening week of 2025 among Indian films by surpassing Coolie. It crossed the 300 crore mark in the first week itself, clearly indicating that the audience has welcomed the film with open arms. Additionally, due to the lack of significant competition, it experienced a surge at the beginning of the second weekend.

How much did Kantara: Chapter 1 earn at the Indian box office in 9 days?

On day 9, Kantara: Chapter 1 remained rock-steady in Kannada and Hindi versions, while there was a jump in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada versions. As a result, it scored an estimated 22.35 crores, displaying a jump of 5.67% from day 8’s 21.15 crores. Overall, the film has earned 359.75 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, it stands at 424.5 crore gross.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 61.85 crores

Day 2 – 45.4 crores

Day 3 – 55 crores

Day 4 – 63 crores

Day 5 – 31.5 crores

Day 6 – 34.25 crores

Day 7 – 25.25 crores

Day 8 – 21.15 crores

Day 9 – 22.35 crores

Total – 359.75 crores

Becomes 2nd highest-grossing film of 2025!

With 359.75 crores in the kitty, Kantara: Chapter 1 has gone past the lifetime collection of Saiyaara (337.69 crores). By beating Saiyaara, it has emerged as the 2nd highest-grossing film of 2025 at the Indian box office. It’ll be interesting to see if it surpasses Chhaava, which holds the top spot with a staggering 615.39 crores.

Take a look at the top grossers of 2025 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Kantara: Chapter 1 – 359.75 crores (9 days) Saiyaara – 337.69 crores Coolie – 285 crores Mahavatar Narsimha – 247.96 crores

