2025 has been a mixed bag in terms of the performance of Indian films in the overseas market. While some films surprised everyone with their performance, some major films failed to make a significant impact. Currently, Rajinikanth’s Coolie is dominating the charts as the highest-grossing Indian film in the overseas market, but overall, Bollywood and Mollywood are showing strength in the top 5 grossers of the year. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Big releases failed to deliver

Before we get started, first let’s talk about the films that failed to make it big despite having the potential. From Tollywood, Game Changer, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and OG were expected to score big, but they failed to do so. From Bollywood, films like Sikandar, Housefull 5, and War 2 were expected to amass a strong number, but failed to achieve it.

Top Indian grossers of 2025 at the overseas box office

Now, coming to the top Indian grossers at the overseas box office in 2025, Rajinikanth’s Coolie is ruling at the top spot. Yes, it underperformed compared to its mammoth expectations, but still managed to be the top grosser with a collection of 180.63 crore gross. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara surprises at the second spot with a collection of 172.2 crore gross.

After Saiyaara, Mohanlal shows his power with his L2: Empuraan, holding the 3rd spot with a sum of 142.25 crore gross. It is followed by Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, with 119.3 crore gross. Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava is in 5th place with a collection of 100.9 crore gross.

Take a look at the top 5 Indian films at the overseas box office in 2025:

Coolie – 180.63 crores Saiyaara – 172.2 crores L2: Empuraan – 142.25 crores Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra – 119.3 crores Chhaava – 100.9 crores

As we can see, the entire list of top 5 grossers features two films each from Bollywood (Saiyaara and Chhaava) and Mollywood (L2: Empuraan and Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra). Kollywood has one film in the list in the form of Coolie.

