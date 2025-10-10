After the global success of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas will be next seen in the much-awaited The Raja Saab. The upcoming romantic horror comedy is being touted as the next big money spinner from Tollywood. Considering the presence of the Salaar superstar, the film is expected to mint huge moolah in the first few days, bringing it closer to a strong box office total. Amid this, it is learned that it needs to do heavy lifting to breakeven in North America. Keep reading for a detailed report!

North America (USA and Canada), especially the USA, has emerged as a huge market for Telugu movies. Due to the significant presence of the Telugu diaspora, Tollywood movies tend to perform well in this territory. Among the actors, Prabhas is one of the biggest crowd pullers in the region, and most of his films since Baahubali have opened with strong numbers.

Breakeven target of The Raja Saab revealed in North America

Talking about Salaar, it raked in $8.94 million in its lifetime run. Prabhas’ last release, Kalki 2898 AD, earned a solid $18.57 million. Considering such a track record, Prathyangira Cinemas happily bagged the theatrical distribution rights of The Raja Saab at a huge price. The distribution company is confident about the film’s performance at the North American box office due to the presence of the Darling actor.

However, with Prathyangira Cinemas shelling out a big amount for theatrical rights, The Raja Saab has a big responsibility to perform well. It is learned that the breakeven target for the biggie is set at $10 million for all languages. It means that the film must earn $10 million at the North American box office to avoid being a failure for the distributor.

As per the current currency rate, The Raja Saab must earn 88.56 crore in Indian rupees to breakeven. It’s a big sum, and the film must enjoy decent to good word-of-mouth to bring in overflow for the distributor.

More about the film

The upcoming Tollywood biggie is directed by Maruthi. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar. It is scheduled to release on January 9, 2026. It is reportedly mounted on a budget of 400-450 crores.

