Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Param Sundari has concluded its worldwide run. It has achieved a handful of milestones at the box office, despite not achieving the breakeven stage. Scroll below for the closing collection!

Param Sundari Box Office Collection (India)

At the Indian box office, Tushar Jalota’s directorial garnered 54.85 crore net, as per the final update. It is the third highest-grossing romantic film of 2025, only behind Saiyaara (337.69 crores) and Bhool Chuk Maaf (74.81 crores). Including taxes, the gross earnings have concluded at 64.72 crores.

Check out the week-wise box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 41.67 crores

Week 2: 10.65 crores

Week 3: 2.26 crores

Week 4: 20 lakh

Week 5: 7 lakh

Total: 54.85 crores

Sidharth Malhotra’s #5 worldwide grosser!

At the overseas box office, Param Sundari concluded its run at 25 crore gross. Combined with the domestic gross, the worldwide total wraps up at 89.10 crore gross. By a few crores, Maddock Films‘ production missed its entry into the 100 crore club. However, it is Sidharth Malhotra’s 5th highest-grossing film globally!

Take a look at Sidharth Malhotra’s highest worldwide grossers:

Ek Villain: 169.62 crores Kapoor & Sons: 147.94 crores Brothers: 140.3 crores Student Of The Year: 109.1 crores Param Sundari: 89.72 crores

Janhvi Kapoor’s 2nd highest-grossing film worldwide!

The romantic comedy has also achieved a massive feat for Janhvi Kapoor, who has clocked his 2ndd highest-grossing film globally. It is only behind Dhadak (112.98 crores)

Here are Janhvi Kapoor’s top 3 worldwide grossers:

Dhadak: 112.98 crores Param Sundari: 89.72 crores Mr & Mrs Mahi: 51.96 crore

Param Sundari Worldwide Box Office Closing Collection

India net: 54.85 crores

India gross: 64.72 crores

Budget: 60 crores

Budget Recovery: 91.41%

Overseas gross: 25 crores

Worldwide gross: 89.72 crores

Verdict: Losing

