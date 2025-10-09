Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen starrer Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has broken all possible records in Malayalam cinema. It is the highest-grossing Mollywood film in India and worldwide. Plus, the dark fantasy superhero flick is one of the most profitable Indian movies of 2025. Dulque Salmaan’s production is now chasing the global lifetime of Housefull 5. Scroll below for the day 42 update!

How much has Lokah Chapter 1 earned in India?

Dominic Arun’s directorial has concluded its run in the Telugu and Hindi belt. However, it is still minting moolah in the homeground Malayalam and the Tamil version. According to Sacnilk, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra earned 16 lakhs to the kitty on day 42.

The overall net box office collection in India reaches 154.59 crore net. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 182.41 crores. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is made on a budget of 30 crores. In 42 days, Dulquer Salmaan‘s production house has raked in profits of a whopping 415.3%. A very well-deserved blockbuster!

Lokah Chapter 1 Worlwide Earnings

Even at the overseas box office, Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer continues to bring in audiences, as it has garnered 119.30 crore gross so far. The worldwide earnings of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra have now surged to 301.71 crore gross.

The Malayalam dark fantasy superhero flick is now only 2.41 crores away from emerging as the 8th highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 worldwide. However, the daily earnings have dropped below 20 lakhs, making the target difficult to achieve. But Naslen co-starrer has been surpassing our expectations from the word go. So, fingers crossed!

Check out the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025 at the worldwide box office:

Chhaava: 827.06 crores Saiyaara: 570.67 crores Coolie: 516.93 crores Kantara Chapter 1: 443.88 crores OG: 285.75 crores War 2: 371.26 crores Mahavatar Narsimha: 320.79 crores Housefull 5: 304.12 crores Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: 301.71 crores L2: Empuraan: 268.05 crores

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Worldwide Box Office Summary (42 days)

India net: 154.59 crores

India gross: 182.41 crores

Budget: 30 crores

ROI: 415.3%

Overseas gross: 119.30 crores

Worldwide gross: 301.71 crores

Verdict: Super-duper hit

