Jennifer Lopez’s musical drama Kiss of the Spider Woman will be released in theaters on Friday. It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and the wider audience will get to see it on the big screens. However, the debut is not tracking to be marvellous, and it is quite worrisome. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is based on the stage musical by Terrence McNally, John Kander, and Fred Ebb. Directed by Bill Condon, this is the second film based on Manuel Puig’s 1976 novel of the same name. Jennifer Lopez appears in the leading role, with Diego Luna and Tonatiuh in supporting roles.

Kiss of the Spider Woman’s opening weekend projection

Kiss of the Spider Woman, starring the diva, Jennifer Lopez, in the titular role, is clashing with Tron: Ares this weekend. Both films are releasing this Friday. According to Variety’s report, the JLO starrer’s opening weekend is not looking that dank. It is tracking to earn around $1.5 million to $3 million from across 1,300 screens across North America.

There is little buzz around this upcoming musical, although it received an above-average rating from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer. It earned 77% from 64 reviews on Tomatometer. The audience reviews might change its fate as the tracking is indicating a rough path for the film. The critics’ consensus stated, “Weaving a visually sumptuous web of musical intrigue, Kiss of the Spider Woman showcases beauty in tragedy through wondrous performances by Jennifer Lopez, Tonatiuh Elizarraraz, and Diego Luna.”

What is the film about?

The official synopsis of the movie states, “Valentín, a political prisoner, shares a cell with Molina, a window dresser convicted of public indecency. The two form an unlikely bond as Molina recounts the plot of a Hollywood musical starring his favorite silver screen diva, Ingrid Luna.”

Kiss of the Spider Woman will be released on October 10.

