Considered to be one of the biggest pop stars in the world, Jennifer Lopez is also among the most well-known actors in Hollywood, having acted in multiple blockbusters. She began her career in the entertainment industry as a background dancer, performing with New Kids on the Block and Janet Jackson, before moving to supporting television roles.

She earned her breakthrough with the 1997 biopic Selena, in which she played Selena Quintanilla. JLo went on to become the highest-paid Latina actress at the time, with lead roles in Anaconda and Out of Sight. Lopez also started a music career, as she missed the energy and rush of performing on a stage, releasing her debut album On the 6 in 1999.

Over the years, she successfully juggled a career in movies and music, establishing herself as one of the biggest Latina icons in history. A testament to her star power dates back to January 2001, when Jennifer Lopez became the first woman in history to have a number one movie (The Wedding Planner with Matthew McConaughey) and a number one album (J.Lo) in the US.

How Much Did The Last 5 Jennifer Lopez Movies Make At The Box Office?

With her uber success as a singer and actor, it is no surprise that JLo’s net worth is $400 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. However, despite her prolific career in acting, her last few theatrical releases did not make much of a mark on the box office. Several of her recent releases hit digital platforms and enjoyed streaming success, like Prime Video’s This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, a companion film to her 2024 studio album, as well as Netflix’s The Mother and Atlas.

While Jennifer Lopez has appeared in about 40 feature films so far, she has been the lead in 28 and a documentary subject in two of them. Her last movie, Unstoppable: The Anthony Robles Story (2024), received a limited theatrical release in the UK before hitting Prime Video. The pop icon earned rave reviews for her performance as the mother of the American wrestler.

The last five movies featuring Lopez that were released in theatres include Second Act (2018), Hustlers (2019), Marry Me (2022), Shotgun Wedding (2022), and Unstoppable: The Anthony Robles Story (2024) (Limited Release). These movies approximately raked in a total of $288 million at the worldwide box office. Check out the individual collections of the films below, with numbers retrieved via Box Office Mojo and The Numbers. The titles are ranked from highest to lowest based on their box office collection:

Hustlers (2019) – $157 million Second Act (2018) – $72.29 million Marry Me (2022) – $50.5 million Shotgun Wedding (2022) – $8.27 million Unstoppable: The Anthony Robles Story (2024) – $3.96 thousand

What Next For Jennifer Lopez?

JLo has slowly moved to the production side of filmmaking, with several films, such as The Mother (2023), reaching number one on Netflix. She will be next seen in Kiss of the Spider Woman, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to positive reviews aimed at Lopez’s performance.

Set to release in US theatres on October 10, 2025, the movie is based on a Broadway musical of the same name. It tells the tale of two prisoners sharing stories of a fictitious diva, Aurora, played by Jennifer Lopez. It remains to be seen if Kiss of the Spider Woman will turn things around and help Lopez reclaim her throne at the box office, on home ground, if not internationally.

The pop star also has a few films with Netflix in the pipeline, including Office Romance and adaptations of the books, The Cipher and The Last Mrs. Parrish.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

