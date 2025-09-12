Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle arrived in many international circuits, like India and the US, on September 12, 2025. It is setting new benchmarks for anime films with impressive openings worldwide. Quite similar is the scenario in Italy, where Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial has registered the 4th biggest opening of 2025. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis!

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Italy Box Office Opening

As per trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Infinity Castle raked in a whopping $948K on day 1 in Italy. Released on Thursday, the Japanese animated fantasy action film witnessed the biggest opening ever for an anime film. It registered admissions of 98K.

Akaza’s Return surpassed Moana 2 ($928K) and registered the biggest opening day for an animation film since Inside Out 2 ($4.2 million). It is now heading for an opening weekend ranging between $3 million and $5 million.

Clocks the 4th biggest opening of 2025

Infinity Castle has achieved another massive milestone. It left behind Hollywood biggies like Superman, Thuderbolts*, and others to score the fourth-highest opening of 2025.

Check out the top 5 opening days of 2025 at the Italian box office:

Lilo & Stitch: $1.4 million The Fantastic Four: First Steps: $1.1 million Jurassic World Rebirth: $1.1 million Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle: $948K Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: $508K

Infinity Castle Worldwide Box Office Collection

As per the last update, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle had crossed $330 million worldwide. It continues to be the #1 choice of audience in Japan, while also minting massive moolah in Taiwan, South Korea, and other international circuits.

It is projected to earn over $35 million on its opening day in the US and has already emerged as the highest-grossing anime film via pre-sales in India. The ongoing weekend would take the global earnings to $400 million+.

