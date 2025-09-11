Marvel and DC have been rivals for decades, and it has extended to the big screen in recent years. DCU and MCU have been loggerheads for years as well. James Gunn rebooted the DCU, and the first film was Superman. It was released a few days before The Fantastic Four: First Steps. DC films have lost the box office battle against MCU movies for years, but Marvel has been going through a rough patch recently. This year, DCU takes the win over the MCU flick. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps at the worldwide box office

The MCU movie has had an underwhelming run at the box office, similar to some other Marvel movies of recent years. It collected $270.7 million at the domestic box office and is tracking to end its run below $300 million. Internationally, it has raked in $244.69 million; allied to the domestic total, the worldwide collection is $515.45 million.

Box Office Summary of The Fantastic Four: First Steps

North America – $270.7 million

International – $244.7 million

Worldwide – $515.4 million

Superman at the worldwide box office

James Gunn rebooted the DC Universe with Superman, featuring David Corenswet in the titular role. It emerged as the biggest comic book movie of the year, with a $614.36 million worldwide collection. The DCU movie is the year’s third highest-grosser in North America, with a $353.46 million accumulated so far and counting.

Box Office Summary of Superman

North America – $353.5 million

International – $260.9 million

Worldwide – $614.4 million

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Vs Superman

A few years back, grossing $700 million for an MCU movie would not have been a big deal, but now it is a task. The Fantastic Four: First Steps will not even cross the $550 million mark worldwide. It has only managed to break even. Meanwhile, Superman is around $98.2 million ahead of the MCU movie. This is an impossible gap for the MCU movie to overcome.

This time, the DCU film will win the box office battle not just in collections but also in terms of returns on the breakeven target. This could be because of superhero fatigue, as people have been exposed to many comic books and superhero movies in the past few years. This is the first time since 2011, excluding 2020, when the pandemic hit, that none of the comic book movies hit the $700 million milestone worldwide.

Marvel has the chance to turn its fate around with Avengers: Doomsday, which will be released next year. While Superman is available to rent and purchase online, the MCU movie has not yet been released on digital platforms.

