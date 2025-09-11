Bob Odenkirk starrer Nobody 2 is set to complete one month at the theaters. It is slowly surpassing some underrated gems at the box office. The action comedy thriller has now surpassed an actioner featuring the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far at the worldwide box office?

The Bob Odenkirk-starrer has lost its momentum at the box office. On its fourth weekend, it collected just $324K at the domestic box office, a sharp decline of -82.9% from last weekend. The action comedy lost 1,553 theaters in North America and is running only in 949 screens. After twenty-six days of release, the film hit $21.48 million domestically.

Based on the Box Office Mojo‘s data, Nobody 2 collected a strong $17.1 million at the international box office. Allied to the modest domestic gross, the worldwide collection has hit $38.6 million. It is struggling even to hit the $50 million milestone.

Check out the latest breakdown of its worldwide collection

North America – $21.5 million

International – $17.1 million

Worldwide – $38.6 million

Surpassed the lifetime collection of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s The Running Man

Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody 2 crossed the lifetime collection of Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s sci-fi action thriller The Running Man. The 1987 classic, directed by Paul Michael Glaser and loosely based on Stephen King’s 1982 novel, was only released in North America and collected $38.12 million in its lifetime.

The Nobody sequel has surpassed The Running Man’s lifetime collection. It is significant for the Bob Odenkirk-starrer action comedy because it is experiencing a sluggish box office run. Therefore, surpassing a sci-fi film featuring a veteran star like The Running Man is good for its morale. The Running Man is considered a cult favorite from Arnold’s prime action era.

What is Nobody 2 about?

Workaholic assassin Hutch Mansell takes his family on a much-needed vacation to the small tourist town of Plummerville. However, he soon finds himself in the crosshairs of a corrupt theme-park operator, a shady sheriff, and a bloodthirsty crime boss. Nobody 2 was released on August 15.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: F1 North America Box Office: Trails Behind Thunderbolts* By Less Than $2M, Can It Catch Up?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News