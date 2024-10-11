Throwback to When Arnold Schwarzenegger Called His Love Life a 'Four Letter Word'

Arnold Schwarzenegger, a name synonymous with bodybuilding, Hollywood stardom, and political influence, has had a career as diverse as it is legendary. Starting as a seven-time Mr. Olympia champion, he seamlessly transitioned to acting, becoming a global icon with blockbuster hits like The Terminator, Predator, and Total Recall. His success in film paved the way for a political career, where he served as the Governor of California from 2003 to 2011. Beyond his impressive career, Schwarzenegger has always been as open about his personal life as he has about his s*x life.

In a throwback interview with Men’s Health, the actor was asked for his euphemism for sex and joked, “Why would you use a code word? At my age, s*x is becoming a four-letter word. His personal life has always been a career highlight, notably garnering attention during his marriage to Maria Shriver.

In the interview, the actor also opened up about his workout routine and how he trains to “stay alive” so that he can continue to work. Before his acting career, Schwarzenegger was an acclaimed bodybuilder and won the Mr. Universe championship for four consecutive years. When asked if he still finds himself doing poses decades after retiring from the industry, the actor added”, “Yes, but only in the bathroom […] because sometimes it makes me cry.”

Schwarzenegger’s s*x life, his True Lies co-star, Tom Arnold, once revealed that he has sex five times a day with a harem of women. Arnold said”, “He does have a lot of needs, and he believes it is all part of the fitness. Five times a day, as he says – it is a good number.” He continues”, “Arnie has a tremendous s*x drive. Some women come over. He is not lonely. He has female companies.”

