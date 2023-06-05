Arnold Schwarzenegger has had a roller coaster life on the personal front especially after his separation from wife Maria Shriver after his affair with his housekeeper Mildred Baena in 1996 got public. The actor in his new three-part docu-series Arnold spills all the details on the controversies that rocked his personal life. It has been revealed that the former Governor of California will recall the moment Maria confronted him about the infamous affair. Scroll down to read more.

For the unversed, Arnold Schwarzenegger had an affair with his housekeeper Mildred Baena and she soon got pregnant. She welcomed his child just five days after Maria and Arnold’s son Christopher was born. Arnold’s new docu-series is scheduled to release on June 7.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to The Sun, Arnold Schwarzenegger for the very first time has spoken about his affair and how his heart stopped when Maria decided to address the elephant in the room in a counselling session. According to the publication, the actor in his docu-series shares, “One day, the counsellor said, ‘Today Maria wants to be very specific about something. She wants to know if you’re the father of Joseph.’” He continued, “I thought my heart stopped. And then I told the truth.” The 75-year-old reveals that Maria was “obviously crushed by that.” The Hollywood star also spoke about his son Joe in the docu-series saying, “In the beginning, I really didn’t know, but the older he got, the more it became clear to me.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger continued, “It was then just a matter of, ‘How do you keep this quiet?’.” He also admits in the series that the affair he had with the housekeeper was his biggest “failure” adding, “I have caused enough pain for my family, because of my f**k-up. Everyone had to suffer.”

The Golden Globe-winning star adds, “Maria had to suffer, the kids had to suffer, Joseph, his mother, everyone. I’m going to have to live with that for the rest of my life.”

Maria eventually filed for divorce from Arnold Schwarzenegger after 25 years of marriage in 2011. The duo was separated for almost a decade and their divorce was officially finalised in December 2021.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com!

Must Read: When Selena Gomez Got Emotional On Camera While Speaking About Ex-Boyfriend Justin Bieber & Said, “I’m Upset When He’s Upset… Don’t Want Anything Bad Ever Happen To Him” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News