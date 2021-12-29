Hollywood actor turned politician, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and his journalist wife Maria Shriver is now officially divorced. Yes, you have heard that absolutely right. After 10 years of separation, the duo has now officially called it quits by finalizing their divorce.

The actor and his now ex-wife had gotten married to each other in the year 1986.

It’s said that Arnold Schwarzenegger and his wife Maria Shriver were having a happy married life. However, after the Terminator actor made a shocking revelation that he shares a son named Joseph Baena, with their housekeeper, his marriage with Maria since then went down the hill. On July 1, 2011, Maria then ended up filing for a divorce.

Coming back to the present, according to reports by TMZ, it’s said that Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver finalized their divorce on Tuesday (28 December) after 10 long years of separation and that a judge in Los Angeles signed off on their official judgment. The reports also claim that the duo will most likely split their estimated USD 400 million in half.

Meanwhile, earlier during his appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Arnold had broken his silence on his split with Maria. Talking about it the actor had said, “It’s a very tough situation for him. It’s a very tough situation for my kids. Very tough situation for my family. It was tough for everybody. But it has happened and now we have to figure it out, right?”

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria share four kids, two daughters named Kathrine and Christina and two sons named Patrick and Christopher. Schwarzenegger and Shrivers are presently busy being grandpa and grandma, as their daughter Kathrine Schwarzenegger welcomed her first child, daughter Lyla Maria Pratt with husband Chris Pratt in 2020.

