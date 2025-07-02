Big names like Prabhas, Mohanlal, Kajal Aggarwal and Akshay Kumar are associated with the epic devotional film, Kannappa. Despite that, Vishnu Manchu led Telugu drama is dwindling at the box office. It has suffered another big drop in collections, leading to a complete crash on Tuesday. Scroll below for the latest update on day 5.

Kannappa Box Office Collection Day 5

Mukesh Kumar Singh’s directorial brutally failed the Monday test as earnings witnessed a drop of 73% compared to the first Friday. As per Sacnilk, Kannappa added only 1.66 crores to its kitty on day 5. The collections have dropped to 1.26 crores in the homeground Telugu. The remaining sum is from Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and the Kannada belt.

After 5 days, the overall box office collections of Kannappa stand at 27.36 crore net, which is about 32.28 crores in gross earnings. Vishnu Manchu starrer is reportedly made on a staggering budget of 200 crores. It has only been able to recover 13.68% of the estimated cost. Unfortunately, the end is already near, so it will become a massive flop at the box office.

Take a look at the revised box office breakdown in India below:

Day 1 – 9.35 crores

Day 2 – 7.15 crores

Day 3 – 6.9 crores

Day 4 – 2.30 crores

Day 5 – 1.66 crores

Total – 27.36 crores

Emerges as the 9th highest-grossing Tollywood film of 2025

Amid all the chaos, Kannappa has unlocked a mini milestone at the box office. It has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Single to emerge as the 9th highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025.

Take a look at the top 10 Tollywood grossers of 2025 (India net collections) below:

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 186.90 crores Game Changer: 136.92 crores Daaku Maharaaj: 91.11 crores Kuberaa: 82.70 crores HIT 3: 81 crores Thandel: 66.06 crores Mad Square: 50.12 crores Court: State vs A Nobody: 40.64 crores Kannappa: 27.36 crores Single: 26.71 crores

The next target is Court: State vs A Nobody, which is out of reach. It is simply disappointing to see a big-budget movie witness such a fate at the box office.

Kannappa Box Office Summary (5 days)

Budget: 200 crores

India net: 27.36 crores

India gross: 32.28 crores

Budget recovery: 13.68%

Overseas gross: 4.30 crores

Worldwide gross: 36.58 crores

