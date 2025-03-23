Kajal Aggarwal made her Hindi debut with a small role in Kyun! Ho Gaya Naa… in 2004. It took her 8 years to choose her next big Bollywood project. She’s done limited films, including Singham and Mumbai Saga, but has earned massive fame in mainstream cinema. She will be next seen in Salman Khan’s Sikandar. Scroll below for a detailed analysis of her movies at the box office.

In 2011, Kajal made her breakthrough in Bollywood with Ajay Devgn‘s Singham. She added a super-hit to her filmography as Rohit Shetty’s cop drama earned 100 crores at the box office. Ever since she’s been a part of a total of 4 films.

Interestingly, Kajal Aggarwal has delivered two successes and two flops at the Hindi box office. Her success ratio currently stands at 50%. Sikandar marks a big film in the journey as it could hugely impact her success ratio. Besides, her only super-hit was back in 2013.

Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal’s films at the Hindi box office:

Singham (2011) – 100, Super-hit Special 26 (2013) – 70, Plus Do Lafzon Ki Kahani (2016) – 3.25, Flop Mumbai Saga (2021) – 17, Flop

Total collection: 190.25 crores

With less than 10 crores more in the kitty, Kajal Aggarwal’s box office collections will cross the 200 crore mark in Bollywood.

Will Kajal Aggarwal deliver a success?

Sikandar is made on a whopping budget of 200 crores. However, if the content clicks, Salman Khan starrer could earn 150 crores in the first 3 days, as the Eid holidays will boost the box office collections. The breakeven stage is easily achievable, which means Kajal will deliver a 100 crore grosser almost 14 years after Singham.

Her last success was Special 26 and it’s been 11 long years that she hasn’t delivered a success at the Hindi box office. Salman Khan’s film could truly turn the tables!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

