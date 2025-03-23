IPL 2025 kickstarted on Saturday, and we witnessed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) swipe a clean victory against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan hosted the opening ceremony, but netizens were far from impressed. Scroll below for some brutal reactions!

It was a star-studded night as the IPL 2025 opening ceremony witnessed many celebrities light up the stage with exciting performances. Disha Patani left us enchanted with her sassy moves. Shreya Ghoshal and Karan Aujla also entertained us with their singing prowess.

A Reddit user shared a picture of Shah Rukh Khan hosting the Indian Premier League 2025. Joining him on the stage was RCB’s Virat Kohli. The post was titled, “Why is so hard to watch Srk in today’s ceremony.” That’s not it, the viewer further went on to detail, “So shit hosting.. And fake acting.. Virat looked really uncomfortable”

Well, he wasn’t the only one. Other IPL 2025 viewers also had similar thoughts about SRK’s hosting skills. In fact, one of them went on to troll the three Khans as he commented, “Salman losing his Looks, SRK losing his Charm, Aamir losing his Wives, Wonder what will Akshay lose at this Age”

Another complained, “True. The whole opening ceremony was shit. Neither of those song and dance performances were good.

Very lackluster. As if opening h kuch krna h toh bss kr diya”

A user called Shah Rukh Khan “uncle” as he reacted, “VK is respectfully letting uncle do his cringe. Its like when you encounter bride ka chacha or mama drunk on dance floor, you will react in this same way”

A comment read, “Srk is like this for a long time now …. Boosting his ego by himself in every stage he gets.”

Meanwhile, the second IPL 2025 match will be between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals today at 3:30 PM. This will be followed by a battle between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians today at 7:30 PM.

