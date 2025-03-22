Aamir Khan has been in the news ever since he went public with new partner Gauri Spratt and introduced her to the media. People have been talking about ex-wives Kiran Rao and Reena Dutt. However, the actor was once allegedly involved in a controversy with a British Reporter who claimed her son to be Aamir’s child!

It was in 2005, that all hell broke loose when it was widely reported that the Lagaan actor was living-in with a British Reporter Jessika Hines. She was in India to work on a book based on the life of Amitabh Bachchan and it was then that she met Aamir!

Later, a 2005 issue of Stardust reported the sensational story about Aamir Khan allegedly refusing to accept the rumored love child. The report even stated that Aamir asked Jessika to either terminate the pregnancy or end the relationship! Jessica decided to keep the child and walked out of that relationship!

In 2007, in an interview with Times Of India, Jessica accepted moving on and marrying a businessman. She confessed, “During my extended stay in India while working on my book about Amitabh Bachchan, William cared for Jaan. He’s been incredibly supportive and nurturing toward my son. Jaan is content and happy, for he now has William as a father figure, making inquiries about anyone else unnecessary.”

Many years later, the internet dug out pictures of Jaan and reacted to the same, calling him a carbon copy of Aamir Khan! A very old post on Reddit claimed Jaan to be a model. Looking at his pictures, a user wrote, “There was a time when the little fan in me wouldn’t believe something like this about Aamir because how could Mr perfectionist leave his son like that? Now I’m like, yeah yeah!” Another comment read, “Ngl he’s cute and looks carbon copy of Aamir.”

A user, however, called out such public identification of Jaan and wrote, “I don’t think it is necessary to post pictures of him. There’s no concrete evidence, and he is not directly linked to Amir. He seems very young, and labeling him as a secret love child is just not nice. We don’t know what he has been told, so let’s not ruin the boy’s family life. They are not in the public eye, so let’s keep it that way.”

