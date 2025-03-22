Vikrant Massey is an actor par excellence, but he is a phenomenal human being as well, keeping his moral and social responsibilities in check. It was once that the 12th Fail actor, in an interview, recalled a huge fight he had with his society members due to a very embarrassing circular and practice.

In the same interview, he discussed how house helpers in his society were subjected to a horrific kind of discrimination, with no one being apologetic about it. The video was shared by a Reddit thread, and Vikrant was hailed for taking the stand for the right.

In a conversation with Samdheesh, Vikrant Massey said, “Meri society mein abhi meri ladai ho gayi thode din pehle. Meri building mein naa circular aaya, ki jitne bhi househelps hain, wo podium se nahi jaayenge. Wo service elevator lenge, wo residence wali elevator nahi le sakte. Wo aapki lobby se nahi jaayenge, wo basement se aayenge aur jaayenge.”

Pointing out how these house-helps were treated worse than dogs, the 12th Fail actor said, “Kutton ko aap har elevator mein le jaa sakte hain. I am an animal lover, main wo deny nahi kar raha hun, lekin insaan ki bhi to izzat kar lo pehle.”

Vikrant Massey was shocked at this discrimination and further said, “Ek insaan jo hai, jo aap hi ki tarah hai, wo jaayega service elevator mein, wo aapko aapki jo manicured lawn hai, uspe nahi jaa sakta, garden mein nahi jaa sakta, wo podium pe nahi dikh sakta hai, wo chhupke chhupke basement se aaye, upar jaaye, chupke se basement se nikal jaaye. Kaam kar jaaye lekin dikhe naa, ye kaisi duniya hai!”

The video was shared on Reddit, and people shared their views on it. A user wrote, “Sadly, this happens across the country and in major societies. I have seen so many times that people scold the person or taunt them if they take the lift.” Another user agreed, “I will never understand those who treat animals like family and give them all the comforts of the world (not that I’m against it), and in the same breath treat fellow human beings like dog shit.”

Check out the video and the entire discussion here.

