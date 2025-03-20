Alka Yagnik and her magical voice are one of the blessings the Indian film Industry has! But so is a music director like AR Rahman, who has created magic with his compositions. Remember when the two came together for Pal Bhar Theher Jaao in Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha and the world stopped?

However, what if we tell you that the beautiful singer was once approached by AR Rahman for another magical and one of the purest music albums in Cinema, but she refused? Guess why? Because she wasn’t sure of Rahman’s caliber!

We kid you not! Alka Yagnik, in one of her interviews with Radio Nasha once confessed how she was approached to sing the entire album of Roja along with Kumar Sanu but the two of them dicussed and rejected the project because none of them knew AR Rahman, who was starting his career in Bollywood!

In her interview, the Baazigar singer said, “AR Rahman was a new name at that time. Nobody, especially in Bombay, knew him.” She further confessed, “The problem was that he wanted me to come immediately, but my dates were booked for a long time. Plus, I had worked so much with the composers in Bombay and built a rapport with them that I didn’t want to ditch them. Moreover, I didn’t know who AR Rahman was. I didn’t know his caliber.”

However, Alka Yagnik wanted to be sure if she should consider the offer and called up Kumar Sanu, who immediately declined it, saying, “God knows who this composer is. I have never heard the name AR Rahman or his songs.’ We both decided to decline.”

We all know what happened later! Roja was one of the most popular albums of its time. In fact, we are still hooked to the film’s songs! Alka Yagnik recalled that she was embarrassed to sing for AR Rahman later, and he even took a dig at her for rejecting her offer earlier! But as they say, ‘Daane Daane pe likha hai khaane wale ka naam!’

